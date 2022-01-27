‘Would be a huge mistake’ – Many QPR fans react to club’s reported transfer stance on player

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club could potentially be willing to part ways with Dominic Ball in the coming days.

According to a report from West London Sport, the R’s are believed to be open to the possibility of sanctioning a departure for the midfielder if he attracts interest from elsewhere between now and the end of January.

After featuring regularly for QPR during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign, Ball has been used sparingly by manager Mark Warburton in the club’s recent matches.

Since being introduced as a substitute during his side’s 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in November, the 26-year-old has only featured in two of QPR’s last nine games in all competitions.

Stefan Johansen has been accompanied by the likes of Andre Dozzell, Luke Amos and Sam Field in the heart of midfield as Ball has fallen out of favour at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Upon learning about the latest update concerning Ball’s future, many QPR fans took to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the news.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Dom Ball leaving would be a huge mistake https://t.co/sJumoAGZL6 — Conor Wells (@CW_Wells123) January 27, 2022

I’d be gutted to see Dom Ball go. He’s really upped his game since his first season with us. https://t.co/EaLfyeYcgo — Zack (@zackgif) January 27, 2022

Letting Dom Ball go would be a big mistake imo https://t.co/13PeG4zYE6 — QprFan1820 (@QFan1820) January 26, 2022

I’d be a bit gutted to see Dom Ball move on. He’s done very well for us and is unfortunate to have lost his place. Never thought I’d be saying that when we signed him! — BigBaldyBarry (@BaldyBarry) January 26, 2022

Wouldn’t want Dom ball to leave solid squad player does a job and seems a good character. — Joe (@Joe00595712) January 26, 2022

Would hate to see Ball leave. I don't get how he's gone from being a mainstay and doing well to nonexistent. I know Amos and Field are back but he was arguably playing better than Johansen at the time — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) January 27, 2022

If Ball does go, I really wish him well. Expected nothing from him and he's been solid and reliable since joining. Should easily find another club. #qpr — Whizzbit21🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🍻 (@whizzbit21) January 26, 2022

Please keep Ball he’s still so young and talented — MR D (@qprdeanooo) January 26, 2022

Really feel like if we were to let Ball leave it would be a big mistake and a sad one really. Always worked extremely hard and seems to be the one who trains best. Great attitude and it’s been harsh to not see him get many starts.Wish him the best of luck if he does leave — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) January 26, 2022

With QPR set to face Reading this weekend, it will be interesting to see whether Ball is included in their match-day squad for this clash.