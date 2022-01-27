Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Would be a huge mistake’ – Many QPR fans react to club’s reported transfer stance on player

24 seconds ago

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club could potentially be willing to part ways with Dominic Ball in the coming days.

According to a report from West London Sport, the R’s are believed to be open to the possibility of sanctioning a departure for the midfielder if he attracts interest from elsewhere between now and the end of January.

After featuring regularly for QPR during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign, Ball has been used sparingly by manager Mark Warburton in the club’s recent matches.

Since being introduced as a substitute during his side’s 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in November, the 26-year-old has only featured in two of QPR’s last nine games in all competitions.

Stefan Johansen has been accompanied by the likes of Andre Dozzell, Luke Amos and Sam Field in the heart of midfield as Ball has fallen out of favour at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Upon learning about the latest update concerning Ball’s future, many QPR fans took to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the news.

With QPR set to face Reading this weekend, it will be interesting to see whether Ball is included in their match-day squad for this clash.


