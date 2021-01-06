‘Would be a huge gamble’ – 47-year-old emerges as Sheffield Wednesday managerial contender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Rene Weiler is being considered for the managerial role at Sheffield Wednesday, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are still on the lookout for a new manager, with Tony Pulis being relieved of his duties by the club last week.

According to Yorkshire Live, Rene Weiler – who has previously managed Anderlecht and Al Ahly – is under consideration.

The 47-year-old is from Switzerland and has been in charge of the likes of Anderlecht, Al Ahly, FC Nurnburg and FC Luzern during his managerial career.

He’s won league titles with Aarau, Anderlecht and Al Ahly, and could now be set to take to the dugout at Hillsborough.

Here, we discuss this potential appointment…

Phil Spencer

I think that this appointment would be a huge gamble.

While Rene Weiler has a wealth of experience as a coach following his time with Anderlecht and Al Ahly, he’s got precious little knowledge of the English game.

The Championship is a demanding league and given the Owls’ situation they need someone who can very much hit the ground running after being appointed.

Weiler may well prove me long but in my opinion he’s not the person that Dejphon Chansiri should be looking to to get them out of their current situation.

Jacob Potter

This would be a bizarre appointment.

Weiler doesn’t have any experience of managing in English football, let alone the Championship, which is well-known for being a tough division to adjust to for any manager.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the middle of a relegation scrap as well, so it would be far too big of a risk to appoint someone like Weiler, especially when there are much better, and safer options out there for the Owls.

If they appoint a manager who doesn’t have experience at this level, and they continue to struggle with the Owls, then they could well find themselves playing their football in League One next season, which would be nothing short of disastrous.

This is an appointment that they should look to avoid at all costs in my eyes.

Ned Holmes

This would be a left-field appointment and I can’t say I’m particularly convinced by it.

The candidates linked recently seem to suggest that Wednesday are looking overseas for their next boss and you can’t blame them after neither Monk or Pulis worked out.

Weiler has got a good record, having won trophies in Europe and in Egypt, but it’s still a risk bringing someone into the Championship for the first time in the middle of a relegation battle.

As we saw with Barnsley last season, that risk can pay off but I’m not as convinced by Weiler as Struber.

I still think they’re making a mistake by not giving the job to Paul Cook.