It would be fair to say that Patrick Roberts has had somewhat of a nomadic career so far.

Despite being just 26-years-old, Roberts has played for a long list of clubs already, thanks to having been out on loan time and time and time again during his Manchester City days.

In January 2022, though, he finally left the Etihad Stadium, joining up with Sunderland in League One, and it has to be said, it has worked out very well for him.

In his first few months at the club, he made 17 appearances in League One and the play-offs to help Sunderland win promotion back to the Championship, for example.

Furthermore, last season in the Championship, he established himself as a very important player in Tony Mowbray's squad, scoring five goals and registering seven assists in 42 league outings.

So far this season, Roberts has also started all three of Sunderland's league matches, once again highlighting his importance.

However, his strong performances for Sunderland have seemingly caught the eyes of watchers elsewhere.

Which clubs have been linked with Patrick Roberts?

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that two clubs are currently keen on the Sunderland player.

As per Nixon, Brendan Rodgers and Celtic are big admirers of Roberts, where he of course spent time as a young player, and it is claimed that the Glasgow giants may find the money to make a bid for the 26-year-old.

Elsewhere, there is also reported Championship interest, with Nixon revealing that Southampton could potentially make a bid for Roberts as they look to rebuild their squad with cash available from player sales following their relegation.

With the above links in mind, we thought we'd get the thoughts of former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer.

Palmer believes Roberts' performances last season and so far this campaign more than warrant interest in his services. However, Palmer believes that losing the 26-year-old would be a big loss for Sunderland, highlighting his experience as a key factor in what is a young Sunderland side.

"It's reported that Celtic and Southampton are keen on signing Patrick Roberts from Sunderland," Palmer discussed with FLW.

"Patrick has played for Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers before and had a very successful spell with him.

"This would be a huge disappointment to Sunderland [if they were to lose him].

"He's had a very good start to the season and he's a very very good player.

"He's in his prime at 26, and as I've said, Sunderland have a lot of young players and they've got to balance that out with experience.

"But, he is attracting a lot of attention, and rightly so after his performances last season and at the start of this season."

How long does Patrick Roberts have left on his Sunderland contract?

Were any big offers to come in for Roberts, Sunderland would have a big decision to make, particularly due to Roberts' current contract situation.

Indeed, the 26-year-old is only tied down at the club until the summer of 2024, meaning he has entered the final 12 months of his current deal, as per Transfermarkt.