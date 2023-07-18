This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City have joined the race for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, according to the Daily Mail.

The Foxes are said to have identified Diallo as a potential replacement for Harvey Barnes, who is widely expected to leave the club this summer following their relegation from the Premier League amid interest from the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United and Aston Villa.

Diallo enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Sunderland last season, scoring 14 goals and registering four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions to help the Black Cats reach the Championship play-offs.

Leicester face significant competition for Diallo's signature, with Leeds United, Southampton and newly-promoted Premier League sides Burnley and Sheffield United said to be keen, while Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has made no secret of his desire to bring the 21-year-old back to the Stadium of Light.

United manager Erik ten Hag is currently assessing Diallo on the club's pre-season trip to the USA and the Dutchman insists no decision has yet been made on the winger's future.

Would Amad Diallo be a good signing for Leicester City?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Diallo's potential move to the King Power Stadium.

James Reeves

Diallo would be an outstanding signing for the Foxes.

He was one of the stand-out players in the Championship last season and his return of 14 goals from the wide areas is extremely impressive.

Diallo would add quality and creativity to Enzo Maresca's side and with Barnes expected to depart, he would be the perfect replacement.

The winger proved his ability in the Championship last season and would surely be capable of playing at a higher level, so United may be keen to loan Diallo to a Premier League side to take the next step in his development.

Diallo has no shortage of suitors this summer and it would be a huge coup if Leicester can get a deal over the line.

Alfie Burns

Diallo was immense for Sunderland last season in the Championship. There were points where his form dipped, but that's usual for any young player, and for him to come out of the campaign with double figures for goals and his reputation at the point it is now, deserves huge credit.

What's more impressive is that he did that in a side that weren't expected to be where they were in the table, challenging for the play-offs.

If he could help a young, inexperienced Sunderland side to the top-six, what could he do at Leicester, who are eyeing an immediate Premier League return with a pool of experienced players? It's quite frightening.

However, such is Diallo's reputation right now and his standing this summer, a move to Leicester might be beneath the attacking midfielder.

Surely there's scope for him to head into the top-flight somewhere now to continue his development. Man United probably have their pick of more than a third of the Premier League where they could send Diallo for the next 12 months.

If the right club emerges at a better level, Leicester might miss out.