This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are interested in signing Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites face significant competition for Harwood-Bellis' signature, with Premier League sides West Ham United and Fulham both said to be keen.

Harwood-Bellis has just one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, but City are holding firm on their £15 million asking price and that valuation could prove to be a stumbling block for Leeds.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Burnley, scoring one goal and registering two assists in 35 appearances in all competitions to help Vincent Kompany's side to the Championship title, but the Clarets "will not match the price on his head" despite his impressive performances at Turf Moor.

Harwood-Bellis has also enjoyed success on the international stage, captaining England Under-21s as they won the European Under-21 Championship this summer.

Would Taylor Harwood-Bellis be a good signing for Leeds United?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Harwood-Bellis' potential move to Elland Road.

James Reeves

Harwood-Bellis would be an outstanding signing for the Whites.

He was excellent for Burnley last season as they won the Championship title and that promotion experience could be invaluable for Daniel Farke's men.

Leeds are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer after conceding 78 goals last season, the most in the top flight and Harwood-Bellis would certainly help to tighten them up at the back.

However, there would be question marks over whether the Whites could afford City's £15 million asking price, particularly after spending £7 million on Ethan Ampadu, while they have also been linked with a move for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, who is valued at around £15-20 million.

Leeds could receive big money from player sales in the remainder of the window which may allow them to reinvest in Harwood-Bellis, but so far the likes of Rodrigo, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca have departed on loan or for a cut-price fee, so they must be incredibly careful.

Putting the financial concerns aside, it would be a huge coup for the Whites to win the race for Harwood-Bellis and he would certainly improve their chances of making an instant Premier League return.

Ben Wignall

As good as this would be for Leeds, I just cannot see them being able to stump up the necessary fee for Harwood-Bellis as well as adding other players as well.

City look like they aren't budging on their price-tag and to be fair, he is England's under-21's captain who have just won the European Championship and he was a standout for Burnley last season, so he would be worth the money.

You don't often see Championship clubs splashing out £15 million on a single player though, and when you do they tend to be attacking players and strikers - Leeds could probably afford to sign Harwood-Bellis but it would harm their chances of strengthening elsewhere.

Plus, if Harwood-Bellis has a chance to stay in the Premier League then he will likely take that over dropping into the Championship on a full-time basis - it's an ambitious target to have but I think Leeds won't be able to land him.