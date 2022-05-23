“Would be a huge coup” – Derby County set sights on released player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are casting their eyes over soon-to-be free agent Aden Flint, when his Cardiff City contract expires next month, as per a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The Rams will be playing their football in League One next season and will be hoping to secure an immediate return to the second-tier.

The towering central defender featured 38 times for the Bluebirds this season, but with the club heading in a new direction, he is set to become a free agent.

Flint will have good memories of playing League One football, with the central defender netting 14 times in the league when his Bristol City side won promotion during the 2014/15 campaign.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Derby’s interest in Flint…

Carla Devine

Aden Flint would be a great signing for Derby especially as they face League One, he would add great quality in that division.

Although Cardiff haven’t had the most successful season, the centre-back has been a mainstay in the side and the fact he’s managed to score six goals too is impressive form.

Flint not only has brilliant experience across the Football League but he knows what it takes to achieve promotion to the Championship having done it with Bristol City back in 2015.

Although 32-years-old, he is still a solid defender and could definitely do a job for Derby in League One. Furthermore, it adds to experience in the squad that Rooney will be looking for.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Providing wages were not an issue, this would be a good signing for Derby.

Flint has demonstrated that he’s a decent operator at Championship level and so dropping down to League One, you would expect him to excel.

Wayne Rooney is likely to be looking to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion back to the Championship and an experienced head like Flint would certainly be a good addition in that sense.

Perhaps the size of Derby could tempt the 32-year-old to drop down a division this summer.

Marcus Ally

This would definitely be a good signing.

Flint is arguably still at the peak of his powers at 32, and played a key role in Cardiff City’s positive second half of the season under Steve Morison.

The towering centre back scored six league goals last season, and would back himself to improve on that return in the third tier, where he has not played since winning promotion with Bristol City in 2014/15.

His leadership qualities could be huge for Derby next season, especially if Curtis Davies departs, Flint could be a player to take on the mantle.

It is very unlikely that Flint arrives at Pride Park if their off-pitch issues are not sorted out, because he may well have Championship offers.

It would be a huge coup though, if they are able to bring him in.