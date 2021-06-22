‘Would be a huge coup’ – Barnsley set sights on in-demand Nottingham Forest man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, according to The Athletic.

Johnson caught the eye with a number of impressive performances whilst out on loan at League One side Lincoln City in the 2020/21 season.

The winger made 48 appearances for the Imps, and chipped in with 13 goals and 14 assists, as they finished fifth in the third tier standings.

But his efforts weren’t quite enough, as Michael Appleton’s side missed out on promotion into the Championship, after a defeat to Blackpool in the League One play-off final.

Johnson has since returned to Nottingham Forest, although his future at the City Ground remains unclear at this stage of the summer.

The Athletic claim that Leicester City, Leeds United and Brentford have also been monitoring Johnson ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Barnsley’s interest in signing Johnson this summer, and whether he’d be a good enough addition for the Tykes or not.

Phil Spencer:

This would be a wonderful move for Barnsley if they could pull it off.

Brennan Johnson is surely one of the most promising young players in the Championship and looks set for a very bright future with Nottingham Forest.

His form for Lincoln City was impeccable last term and so life in the second tier clearly awaits. Forest fans are very excited about the prospect of Johnson making an impact next term, so it would be a big surprise to see him leave for Barnsley.

I just can’t see Chris Hughton selling the player and letting him leave on loan seems counterproductive when he’s likely to be a first-teamer at the City Ground next term.

Chris Thorpe:

I think he’s an outstanding talent and I can fully understand why Barnsley want him.

His form for Lincoln City in the season just gone lit up League One and he now seems ready to take a proper stab at the second tier after biding his time.

In truth though, I can’t see him moving to another Championship club, it just wouldn’t make sense for his progression as a player.

I’m convinced his next move will be to the Premier League if he continues to improve year on year for Forest, with his ability sure to attract other sides.

He’s definitely a signing the Tykes need but it’s simply not going to happen this summer – he’s bound to be a focal point at the City Ground.

This rumour is a pipe dream in my eyes as Forest wouldn’t let him go to a league rival.

Jordan Rushworth:

This would be a huge coup for Barnsley if they were able to pull off this signing and it would start to see them put a positive spin on their summer after the reports over Valerien Ismael’s future.

Johnson is a player that is ready to make the step up to being a regular Championship player now you feel and I would be shocked if Nottingham Forest allowed him to leave the City Ground during the transfer window. The 20-year-old has just produced an excellent campaign for Lincoln City in League One and they should be thinking about integrating him into their side.

For Barnsley, this is a move that would just be a continuation of the smart transfer business they have been conducting for a while now. Johnson is another player that would be able to be developed over the next few years and could be a major attacking outlet for them next season.

If Barnsley pull off this transfer then they will have done very well because Johnson is someone that I can only see improving in the coming years.