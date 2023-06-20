Pundit Carlton Palmer believes it would be a "huge blow" for Huddersfield Town to lose goalkeeper Lee Nicholls amid links with Luton Town.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Hatters have opted against signing Ethan Horvath permanently from Nottingham Forest following their promotion to the Premier League and have turned their attention to Blackburn Rovers' Thomas Kaminski.

If they are unable to secure a deal a Kaminski, they are considering a move for Nicholls, but he would cost more than Luton want to pay, while Rob Edwards is also set to bring in Asmir Begovic after he rejected a new contract at Everton.

Nicholls enjoyed another outstanding season for the Terriers this year, keeping eight clean sheets in 29 appearances in all competitions, although he missed most of the second half of the campaign with a shoulder injury.

The 30-year-old is under contract at the John Smith's Stadium until summer 2026.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Nicholls would be a big loss to Town should he depart this summer, but believes he would have reservations over a move to Kenilworth Road due to the potential lack of game time.

"Luton Town have been linked with the potential signing of Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls," Palmer said.

"It's a surprise that Luton have not pursued the signing of Ethan Horvath permanently following their promotion to the Premier League.

"Huddersfield losing Lee would be a huge blow for them.

"They're still very much in control of the situation because he's under contract until 2026.

"Lee is a very experienced goalkeeper at 30, but the stumbling block for Luton may be that if they sign Asmir Begovic on a free transfer as reported, will Lee want to move and play second fiddle and sit on the bench when he is assured of being the number one at Huddersfield Town?"

Would Lee Nicholls be a good signing for Luton Town?

Nicholls would be an excellent addition for the Hatters.

He has proven his ability in the Championship in recent years and has earned the opportunity to make the step up to the Premier League, but the Terriers will be desperate to keep hold of him.

As Palmer says, he may have concerns about whether he would be first-choice at Luton, but the prospect of playing top flight football could be too good for him to turn down.

But as Nicholls has three years left on his contract, Town should receive a significant fee for his services which will allow Neil Warnock to invest in his squad.