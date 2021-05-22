Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Would be a horror show’ – Many West Brom fans reject fresh manager hunt candidate

Published

8 mins ago

on

Former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Sam Allardyce at West Bromwich Albion, which has drawn a concerned response from many Baggies fans. 

Wagner led the Terriers to a shock promotion to the Premier League in 2016/17 and ensured their stay in the top tier lasted more than just a single season.

However, he left the following season and endured a difficult time at Schalke recently as the German club were relegated out of the Bundesliga.

According to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports, Wagner is one of four candidates that Albion are keen to speak to as they search for a replacement for Allardyce ahead of his departure.

It is understood that Steve Cooper, Frank Lampard, and Chris Wilder are also on that shortlist – though the former could be out of reach with the club keen to avoid paying compensation.

Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18

Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than the London Stadium?

Having been relegated from the Premier League this season, this looks like a pivotal decision for West Brom and it seems Wagner is not a hugely popular candidate.

Many Baggies fans have taken to Twitter to reject the links to the German coach…


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Would be a horror show’ – Many West Brom fans reject fresh manager hunt candidate

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: