‘Would be a horror show’ – Many West Brom fans reject fresh manager hunt candidate

Former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Sam Allardyce at West Bromwich Albion, which has drawn a concerned response from many Baggies fans.

Wagner led the Terriers to a shock promotion to the Premier League in 2016/17 and ensured their stay in the top tier lasted more than just a single season.

However, he left the following season and endured a difficult time at Schalke recently as the German club were relegated out of the Bundesliga.

According to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports, Wagner is one of four candidates that Albion are keen to speak to as they search for a replacement for Allardyce ahead of his departure.

It is understood that Steve Cooper, Frank Lampard, and Chris Wilder are also on that shortlist – though the former could be out of reach with the club keen to avoid paying compensation.

Having been relegated from the Premier League this season, this looks like a pivotal decision for West Brom and it seems Wagner is not a hugely popular candidate.

Many Baggies fans have taken to Twitter to reject the links to the German coach…

Lampard first choice then Wilder. If compo is coming out of transfer budget then no point on getting Cooper and not keen on Wagner #wba https://t.co/Ly8ldFSCvv — Dan. (@danielbowenn) May 21, 2021

David Wagner, probably one of the worst managers in recent Bundesliga history and Steve Cooper, a very ugly man. Not for me Clive. https://t.co/EfqIv6seSp — hamish (@hrc2898) May 21, 2021

David Wagner would be a horror show. Would love to think there’s a possibility of Cooper but just can’t see it. Think it’s nailed on Wilder unfortunately but we’ll see #WBA https://t.co/LBR7RWINNI — Jamie Theodosi (@JamieTheo2) May 21, 2021

Out of those 4 I’d go Cooper by a mile. Lampard out in 2nd, ideally go nowhere near Wilder or Wagner #wba https://t.co/NDplRHXf5k — Tomwba (@Tomwba98) May 21, 2021

Wagner gets Huddersfield and schalke both relegated in two seasons 👍👍😬🙄🤷‍♂️ — Ronnie (@Ronnie96261839) May 21, 2021

Not relegation wagner rather give moore fair chance if not Appleton/mcinnes before this bunch — °•○●▪AzA▪●○•° WBA🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AzABoingBoing) May 21, 2021

Not Wagner please. I'm not mentally ready for that https://t.co/QeL4Zqkk5x — Jack Stewart (@JackStewart1996) May 21, 2021