‘Would be a great signing’ – West Ham set sights on signing in-demand EFL forward: The verdict

West Ham United are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong according to The Sun.

Armstrong has caught the eye with some strong performances for the Lancashire-based side, who are currently sat eighth in the Championship table.

Tony Mowbray’s side are just six points adrift of the play-off positions heading into their final 19 matches of this year’s campaign, and the Rovers boss will be eager to see Armstrong play his part in their push for promotion into the Premier League.

Armstrong has scored 18 goals in 29 appearances for Blackburn this season, which takes his total to 53 since arriving from Newcastle United back in August 2018.

However, a move to West Ham could be tempting for the 23-year-old, with the Hammers currently sat sixth in the Premier League after 23 matches this term.

It is also claimed that both Everton and Fulham are believed to be interested in a deal to sign the EFL forward in the summer transfer window.

But would Armstrong be a good addition to the West Ham team in the summer?

We discuss….

Phil Spencer:

This would be a great signing for West Ham United.

Adam Armstrong looks like the next Championship star to make that step up to Premier League level and I’m sure he’ll be a success.

Given West Ham’s record in the transfer market I think he’d be a good fit in East London.

After seeing the likes of Ryan Fredericks, Jarred Bowen and Said Benrahma thrive at the London Stadium in recent months Armstrong will be confident that this is the ideal place to continue his career.

Ben Wignall:

I think Armstrong would be a great signing for West Ham in the summer – providing they can get him for the right price.

Obviously his best form came earlier on in the season where he netted 14 Championship goals in as many games, and that streak has cooled a little but he’s still one of the best strikers in the second tier.

David Moyes lacks real depth up-front right now. He has a lot of wingers and attacking midfielders but only Michail Antonio as a striking option – and you could say he’s not even a natural centre-forward as he’s been a winger for most of his career.

Armstrong offers a different option to Antonio as well, but he will probably come really expensive, and if West Ham can get him for £15 million or less then it’s a good deal – if it’s north of than figure then Moyes should probably look for alternatives.

Chris Thorpe:

A very good signing indeed and I think it’s about time he tried his luck in the Premier League.

The Hammers are missing a striker who can run in behind and stretch opposition backlines and Armstrong definitely falls into that category of striker.

He wouldn’t come cheap by all means however West Ham would be signing a player who has been a proven goal scorer for a few years now.

This move will likely depend on how Rovers do this season, so if they miss out on promotion, you may well want to watch this space.