‘Would be a great signing’ – West Ham eye move for star who has excelled in the EFL: The verdict

West Ham are interested in signing Matheus Pereira from Sporting Lisbon in the summer transfer window, according to a report by Football Insider, following an excellent loan spell at West Brom this season.

The 23-year-old has made 33 league appearances so far this season, scoring six goals and supplying 16 assists, with West Brom obliged to sign him for £8m if he plays 45 minutes in 30 games for the Baggies.

So would Pereira be a good addition at West Ham and would it be a huge blow for the Baggies if they missed out on signing him permanently?

Chris Thorpe

“Matheus Pereira would be a great signing for West Ham on paper although it must be pointed out that he isn’t the type of player that they are in desperate need of.

“Possessing the likes of Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzin in the attacking midfield role, it would be hard to see where the Brazilian would fit in under David Moyes.

“It would be huge blow for West Brom obviously as he has been their outstanding player this term, with his performances having led them to the brink of promotion.

“It would however be a huge surprise if he didn’t stay at the Hawthorns as he seems to be really settled there.”

Ned Holmes

“This looks like it could be an excellent signing for me.

“Pereira has been one of the most exciting creative players in the Championship this season, contributing six goals and 12 assists so far, and has been integral to West Brom’s ascent up the table.

“There will be question marks over whether he can make the step up to the Premier League but at the age of just 23, you feel the club can be patient and let him adapt.

“It would be a hammer blow for the Baggies, particularly if they seal promotion this season.

“So much of their attacking play has gone through Pereira this season, so his exit would leave a huge hole.”

Ben Crump

“It is of no surprise that a Premier League side have shown interest in Pereira, and you would expect more to follow.

“West Ham United are no fools, and have obviously been looking at the form of the Brazilian and his partnership with Grady Diangana, who will return to the London stadium this summer.

“Having both Pereira and Diangana available next season could provide Hammers boss David Moyes with an excellent attacking threat, but of course – any plans will depend on whether or not they are in the Premier League or Championship.

“Should Pereira leave West Brom, Slaven Bilic would of course suffer a massive blow, also seeing Diangana leave due to his loan coming to an end.

“Arguably Pereira has been the best player in the Championship, and he is probably playing below his actual standard in England’s second flight.

“West Brom’s promotion and West Ham’s future could dictate the Brazilian’s future.”