‘Would be a great signing’ – Rangers plot move for EFL hitman: The verdict

Rangers are considering a summer move for Jonson Clarke-Harris, according to reports from the Daily Record.

The Peterborough United striker is gearing up for a big season as he prepares to lead the line for Darren Ferguson’s side following their promotion to the Championship last term.

Clarke-Harris scored 33 goals in all competitions last term and will be needed to provide the goals that will see the Posh secure survival this term.

However with Steven Gerrard’s side looking to sign a new striker, there’s a chance that Peterborough will be starting the season without their key man.

So would Clarke-Harris be a good signing for Rangers?

The team at FLW have their say…

Jordan Rushworth

It seems as though Clarke-Harris is an attainable target for Rangers if they were willing to stump up the fee that would be needed to sign him from Peterborough United this summer. The 27-year-old appears to be favouring a move to Ibrox and that provides Steven Gerrard’s side with a huge advantage in getting this deal over the line.

The forward would be an excellent signing for Rangers to make this summer and would be the sort of statement that they need to send out to Celtic ahead of the new campaign. The 27-year-old was prolific in League One last term and you could see him being equally as deadly in front of goal in the Scottish Premier League given the quality service he would get.

Rangers need to bring in a high-profile addition this summer to show that they are serious about maintaining the very high standards that they set last term. Clarke-Harris’ arrival would lift the quality within the squad once again and give everyone a major boost ahead of a big season for the Scottish giants.

There would of course have to be doubts over whether Clarke-Harris could do it on the European stage, but he appears to be a player that has a lot of self-belief and he has the work rate that means even if he is not firing on all cylinders he still adds something to his side.

Phil Spencer

This would be a great signing for Rangers.

Steven Gerrard’s side are looking for a striker who can come in with a proven track record of finding the back of the net on a consistent basis; they’re not going to find someone more suitable than Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The 27-year-old is in his prime and while he’ll undoubtedly be looking forward to a season in the Championship with Peterborough, the lure of European football and playing in front of the passionate supporter-base could be too much to ignore.

Darren Ferguson will not be happy if he loses his best player just two weeks before the start of the new season, but like many cases like this, money talks.

Rangers will need to pay a substantial amount to get this deal done but if a move can be agreed then there’s no doubt that they’ll be getting a very good player.

Jacob Potter

I really like the sound of this potential agreement.

Clarke-Harris was nothing short of sensational for Peterborough United during the 2020/21 season, as they won promotion into the Championship.

The forward netted 33 goals in 48 appearances for Posh, and I’d back him to replicate that with Rangers whilst they’re under the management of Steven Gerrard.

They face a tough battle on their hands to land his signature though, with West Brom and Sheffield United also keen on a deal to sign Clarke-Harris.