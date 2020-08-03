‘Would be a great signing’ – Plenty of Leeds fans react to potential Newcastle United swoop

Leeds United have been linked with the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, as per the Telegraph.

Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to strengthen his midfield options this summer, with Longstaff the latest name to have been linked with a move to Elland Road.

Longstaff caught the eye after scoring on his Premier League debut for Newcastle in their 1-0 home victory over Manchester United back in October.

The 20-year-old also scored at Old Trafford only two months later, making a total of 15 appearances in 2019/20 under Steve Bruce.

Longstaff played only three games following the season’s resumption, though, and with no update on a new deal for the midfielder, his future at St. James’ Park is up in the air.

West Ham, Everton, Schalke and Udinese have been linked with the midfielder, with Newcastle set to demand a compensation fee for his services this summer.

Now, the Telegraph claim that Leeds are interested in signing Longstaff, with Bielsa’s side preparing to embark on life back in the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at Leeds fans’ reactions to this potential signing…

I'm not sure that is a legit rumour but I'd definitely take him — Ryan (@RPlufc93) August 2, 2020

Would be a great signing but really doubt it, weren’t top 4 interested at some point, don’t see Newcastle selling to a positional rival — Jack Tankard (@JackTankard) August 2, 2020

We are signing every body!! — Paul 1919 🏆 (@pal_lufc) August 2, 2020

Very ordinary — Richard Haynes (@Haynes2Richard) August 2, 2020

Wouldnt get in the team — MMLUFC (@Michael46041497) August 2, 2020

Good player — Ron (@ronaallleeds) August 2, 2020

Wasn’t aware of that, stupid by Newcastle that, would be a coup definitely — Jack Tankard (@JackTankard) August 2, 2020