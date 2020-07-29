‘Would be a great signing’ – Celtic receive boost in pursuit of EFL flyer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are reportedly looking to sell winger Niclas Eliasson this summer with Celtic among a string of sides keen on a deal.

Despite providing three goals and 12 assists in his 40 appearances this term, the 24-year-old has struggled to cement a place in the starting XI this term.

Eliasson has just one year left on his deal at Ashton Gate and contract talks are thought to be on the back burner at present.

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, the Robins are looking to cash in on the winger this summer and feel he is worth between €4 million (£4.34m) to €6 million (£5.44m).

Bristol City, Niclas Eliasson (Bu sezon 40 maç 3 gol 13 asist) satmak istiyor. Belirlenen bonservis bedeli, 5-6 milyon euro civarı. İlgilenen takımlar;Fenerbahçe, Celtic, Lazio, Villereal, Burnley.. — Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) July 28, 2020

Celtic are thought to be one of the sides keen on the Swede, with Burnley, Fenerbahce, Lazio and Villarreal.

But would he be a good signing for the Scottish club?

We asked our FLW writer for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I think this would be a great signing, particularly at the price that is being quoted for Eliasson’s service.

The winger has scored goals and registered spades of assists this season for the Robins in the Championship and, in truth, I’m surprised they are willing to let him go given their ambitions are on promotion.

Celtic is an attractive option for the winger to be weighing up and you can see how his style of play would suit Scottish football; he’s direct and puts defenders on the back foot. In many ways, he’s perfect for Celtic.

A Premier League move might outweigh Celtic’s interest if one comes in, but if the Scottish Champions are genuine with their interest, I can see this one happening.

The ultimate Bristol City end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 What league position did City finish in? 10th 11th 12th 13th

George Harbey

This could be an excellent signing for Celtic this summer.

The Glasgow club need to add more firepower to their attacking ranks this summer, especially with Odsonne Edouard attracting plenty of interest, and Eliasson would certainly give the Hoops real goal threat going forward.

The winger has registered 12 assists for the Robins in the Championship this season, which shows just how much of a dangerous player he can be and how he can create chances out of nothing.

You would argue, also, that the Championship is a higher standard then the SPFL, so you would back the 24-year-old to be a roaring success if he joined Neil Lennon’s side this summer.

It’s a blow for Bristol City to lose him, for sure.

Jacob Potter

He could be a solid addition.

Eliasson has impressed me with Bristol City, and I think he’s more than capable of moving to a club the size of Celtic’s stature.

However, I do have my doubts as to whether he’d be a regular starter in their team, especially whilst they’re likely to be competing on the European stage as well.

But Eliasson deserves a chance to impress at a higher level, and a move to Neil Lennon’s side would present him with that opportunity.

You have to imagine that he’d be tempted by an offer from Celtic, especially after Bristol City were condemned to yet another season in the second tier in English football this term.