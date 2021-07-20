‘Would be a great move’ – West Ham eyeing move for 12-goal EFL ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira, according to Claret & Hugh.

Pereira has been with West Brom since 2020, and was in impressive form last term, as he scored 12 goals, whilst also being on hand to provide six assists for his Baggies team-mates.

Leicester City and Leeds United have also been credited with interest in signing the Baggies talisman earlier this summer, although the Hammers are now keen on a deal to land his signature.

It has previously been reported by The Express and Star that West Brom value Pereira in the region of £30million, although it remains to be seen as to whether any of the rumoured interested parties will match that valuation anytime soon.

West Ham were dealt a frustrating blow in their pursuit of Jesse Lingard, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing that the midfielder will be in his plans at Manchester United next season.

Lingard netted nine goals in 16 appearances for West Ham last term in his loan spell with the club, and David Moyes’ side were believed to be keen on striking a deal to re-sign him.

But the Hammers have made Pereira an alternative, although it’s not clear as to whether any formal bids have been made at this stage.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of West Ham’s rumoured interest in signing Pereira this summer.

Phil Spencer:

This would be a great move for West Ham United.

Matheus Pereira enjoyed a strong season for West Brom last term despite the fact that the Baggies suffered relegation, with 18 goal involvements for a struggling side showing just how effective he can be.

If he was to move to West Ham, I think that these numbers would be improved.

Pereira is the full package in offensive areas and providing that David Moyes’ side can match the asking price of the recently-relegated side, I think that this could be a really good move for the London side.

Alfie Burns:

It would be a really good reaction to missing out on the deal for Lingard given his impact last season.

Obviously Pereira and Lingard are different players, but they essentially offer the same thing overall: they are creative players that will influence things in the final third.

For all West Brom’s struggles last year in the Premier League, Pereira didn’t let them down. He scored goals and was always positive with his use of the ball; he was the Baggies’ best outfield player by some distance.

Putting him into the West Ham squad will help him thrive further in the Premier League, with David Moyes hoping to build on last year’s impressive campaign.

Fans wanted Lingard and it’s disappointing for the Hammers not to get him. However, this is a solid move on the back of that setback.

Billy Mulley:

With uncertainty over what will happen with Lingard, Matheus Pereira provides an excellent alternative.

He had an excellent season in a struggling West Brom side, netting 11 times and providing a further six assists – contributing to 49% of The Baggies’ Premier League goals.

Pereira is someone who brings attacking flair and the ability to seamlessly unlock defences, and he has tendency of consistently finding putting enough weight on the ball to feed strikers.

He is a player that is far too good for the Championship and is more than capable of filling the void that Lingered leaves – should he not return.

Regardless of what is going on around him, pereira will shine. His creativity and vision ranks amongst some of the highest in the Premier League and fully deserves another bite at the cherry.