‘Would be a great move’ – Norwich set to battle West Ham for Man United deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are reportedly set to battle West Ham United and Southampton for Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams this summer.

According to The Sun, the Championship title winners are keen on signing Williams on loan but face competition from West Ham and Southampton.

So, would he be a good signing for the Canaries? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Phil Spencer

This would be a great move.

Brandon Williams has already shown what he can offer for Manchester United, but with opportunities limited this term, it seems that securing first team football will be key.

Norwich will be looking for players of his ilk to help them to adapt to life in the top tier and so if this move can be pulled off then it would be a great deal.

I’d imagine that a permanent move will be too pricey, but if they can strike a loan deal then this would work out.

The big 22-question Norwich City end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who scored the Canaries first league goal of the season? Teemu Pukki Adam Idah Emi Buendia Todd Cantwell

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a rather useful signing for Norwich if they can pull it off.

With speculation over Max Aarons refusing to go away, and the Canaries already somewhat short of natural options at left-back, someone who is capable of playing on either side of defence could certainly be useful for Daniel Farke’s side.

Williams has shown that he can play at either right-back or left-back in the past, meaning he could fill that role well, and he did show last season that he possesses the ability to hold his own in the Premier League.

That will certainly be useful for Norwich, and having struggled for game time by comparison this season, a temporary move elsewhere could be just what Williams need to kick start his career in the top-flight of English football once more, meaning this is a deal that could suit all involved.

Ben Wignall

You’d have to imagine that if Williams was going to head to Norwich it would be for first-team football – something he hasn’t had much of this season in any competition at Old Trafford.

One of Williams’ best assets is that he’s comfortable with both feet – albeit stronger with his right – so he can provide a lot of versatility by playing at either right-back or left-back.

Looking at it though, with Max Aarons and Dimitris Giannoulis occupying those positions at the moment you could only really see Williams arriving at Carrow Road if the Canaries are planning on cashing in on Aarons, with a number of top teams interested.

I’m not sure Norwich fans would be too happy about selling Aarons and replacing him with a loanee, but it might not be the worst bit of business in the world – Williams is a talented player and I believe he’d fit right in at the club as a good option.