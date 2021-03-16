‘Would be a great move’ – Charlton Athletic set sights on 42-y/o as Bowyer’s successor: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are reportedly interested in making Danny Cowley their new manager, following Lee Bowyer’s departure on Monday according to The Portsmouth News.

Bowyer was appointed as Charlton’s manager back in 2018, and guided them to eighth in the League One table, with promotion looking like a tricky ask for the Addicks.

Bowyer has emerged as a target for Birmingham City, with it being claimed that Bowyer took training on Monday with the Blues, even though the club are yet to confirm Aitor Karanka’s departure.

But Charlton are said to be looking at a move for Danny Cowley as Bowyer’s replacement, with the 42-year-old being out of work since his Huddersfield Town departure.

Cowley has managed in the lower leagues before, having guided Lincoln City to promotion into League One in the 2018/19 season.

It is also claimed that Portsmouth are lining up a move for him though, so Charlton will have to act fast if they want to secure an agreement to land his signature.

But would Cowley be a good appointment for the Addicks, as they look to find a suitable replacement for Bowyer?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

I really like this from a Charlton perspective.

Losing Lee Bowyer is clearly a huge blow and making sure the next appointment is the right one is going to be key for the Addicks.

Cowley is a pragmatic manager and I think that could work well if he arrives for the League One run-in, while with the upcoming window set to be the first full summer under Thomas Sandgaard you feel the new manager will get money to spend in order to shape his squad.

I felt he was really unfairly dealt with and hard done by at Huddersfield, so for me, Charlton would be landing a Championship-level boss here.

This would be a strong move.

Chris Thorpe:

I think he would be the right man for the job, yes.

He has a modern style of management which I think would align perfectly with the vision that Thomas Sandgaard has for the club.

His work at Lincoln City on a shoestring budget speaks for itself and I think he was unfortunate at Huddersfield.

Cowley is looking to get back into the game soon and I believe the Valley would provide him with the perfect platform to do just that.

Phil Spencer:

This would be a great move for Charlton Athletic.

Danny Cowley is a manager who is more than capable of managing at Championship level and so for the Addicks this would be a good move.

After leaving Huddersfield I’m surprised that Cowley is yet to return to the game but this could be an ideal opportunity for him.

Charlton are a big club who are hoping to move in one direction and given his track record I think he could be a top shout.