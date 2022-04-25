“Would be a great fit” – Brentford consider summer transfer bid for Middlesbrough star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford have set sights on Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, who is currently plying his trade at Championship rivals Nottingham Forest, as per The Sun.

Spence has emerged as one of the division’s top performers this season, with his excellent dribbling ability and electric pace causing a real attacking threat from right-wing-back.

The Bees, who are also looking to welcome Spence’s current teammate Brennan Johnson to London, sit 12th in the Premier League and look set for another campaign in England’s top-flight as a result.

Spence has chipped in with five assists in the Championship this season, whilst he is continuing to improve from a defensive perspective too.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Brentford’s interest in the flying full-back…

Only die-hard Middlesbrough supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the capacity of the Riverside Stadium higher or lower than 36,000 Higher Lower

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Given the season he has had in the Championship Djed Spence would be a good signing for most Premier League sides and Brentford are no exception to this.

Spence has thrived in a wing back role at Nottingham Forest this campaign under Steve Cooper and Thomas Frank has used wingbacks a lot this season, too. It could be a good fit in that sense.

Another area Brentford could be suitable is in terms of game time.

For a club Brentford’s size to fork out the money Middlesbrough will want for Spence, he would almost certainly be a starter and this would help continue his development, something that would be unlikely to happen should he make the move to one of the elite clubs that have been linked with him this season.

Declan Harte

Spence has been a revelation during his loan spell with Nottingham Forest this season.

The full-back is certainly ready for Premier League football and Brentford would be a great fit for him.

While there has been interest from the likes of Arsenal and Spurs, it is likely he would be a second-choice option for those teams, whereas he could go straight into the Brentford starting lineup.

That could give the Bees the edge in their bid to sign the promising 21-year old.

With time running out on his contract with Middlesbrough, it is also reasonable to expect that Brentford could snatch Spence for a decent price by today’s standards in the transfer market.

Billy Mulley

Watching Spence play, it is clear to see why so many clubs are currently interested in his services from wing-back.

Still developing defensively, the 21-year-old’s ability to constantly beat his mean and deliver something with quality has seen him emerge as one of the division’s brightest talent.

Should Brentford win the race, then what an addition he would be, as he is not only someone who will provide a service for the here and now, but he also has such a high ceiling when it comes to his potential development.

Brentford does appear to be an ideal destination too, with the club continuing to climb the English football pyramid, and whilst in their infancy in regards to their recent arrival into the Premier League, they are an extremely well run club who will continue to show their high ambitions.

Thomas Frank does like to switch it up between a solid back four and a back five, with Spence much better equipped when deployed as a wing-back.