‘Would be a great deal’ – Leeds United weighing up multi-million pound agreement: The verdict

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a transfer move for Brentford forward Ollie Watkins, if the Bees aren’t promoted into the Premier League according to The Mirror (2nd August, page 67).

Watkins has been in hugely impressive form for Thomas Frank’s side this season, and has scored 26 goals in 49 appearances, so it won’t come as a surprise to see him attracting interest from other clubs during the summer transfer window.

The Mirror also claim that any potential deal between Leeds and Brentford is worth in the region of £20million and £30million, although it is dependent on whether the Bees are to win promotion into the Premier League or not.

It seems almost certain that Watkins will leave the club in the summer if Brentford are to be beaten by Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

Leeds are preparing for life back in the Premier League, after their promotion from the Championship was confirmed in July, as they finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom in the second-tier standings.

But would Watkins be a good addition to the Leeds team ahead of next season, especially if a deal is worth in the region of the £20million being quoted?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

That would be about right for him, I feel.

Watkins is arguably the best English striker outside of the Premier League, and I think he’d make the step-up to the top-flight with ease.

He’s scored so many goals this season and has fitted right in at Griffin Park since making the move from Exeter City, and he’s bound to cost a fair bit this summer.

£20m seems about right for Watkins, though. He’d fit right into Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play, and even though he’s unproven in the Premier League, he has all the attributes to excel.

Alfie Burns:

Absolutely.

Watkins has scored 26 goals this season, but that doesn’t tell the whole story about a forward that doesn’t look to have a weakness in his game.

He works hard, he can be physical, he’s quick, he scores goals and he closes down defenders. He’s a nightmare to play against and he’d suit Leeds down to the ground.

£20m would be a great deal for Leeds and Brentford (providing they stay down), but with the play-off final looming, there’s a chance this price-tag could double.

If Brentford join Leeds in the top-flight, their position becomes so much stronger.

In that event, I don’t see this happening.

All eyes on Wembley.

George Dagless:

I’d say so.

If anything, I’d argue that Watkins is worth a little bit more than that so if Leeds could get him at that price then they’d be doing well.

I’d expect a lot of clubs to be going for him for that fee, though, and that might make it tough for Leeds to get him.

However, you might argue he’s got a better chance of first-team action if he goes there rather than a fair few others sides so in that sense Leeds might have the upper hand.