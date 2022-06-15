“Would be a great club” – Carlton Palmer assesses Portsmouth as a potential destination for West Brom starlet

It remains to be seen what goalkeeping options Steve Bruce will have available to him at West Brom next season, following the imminent departure of Sam Johnstone.

In his absence, David Button and Alex Palmer have signed new long-term contracts, whilst the Baggies have been linked with St Pauli goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

This all points towards allowing 20-year-old Josh Griffiths to go back out on loan next season, following a strong campaign with Lincoln City last time out.

Portsmouth have now been credited with an interest in a loan move for the young goalkeeper.

Speaking to FLW, Carlton Palmer assessed whether it would be a good move for Griffiths: “For Josh (Griffiths), you know, it makes sense. He’s only 20. He’s got youth on his side. He’s a talented young goalkeeper. He needs to go out and keep learning his trade playing in a first-team on loan.

“Portsmouth would be a great club for him to continue to do that.”

The verdict

With his first-team opportunities expected to be limited at The Hawthorns next season, it does make perfect sense for Griffiths to embark on another loan spell next season.

Portsmouth would also be an ideal destination for the young shot-stopper, especially when considering the success that Gavin Bazunu saw last time out.

It also would represent progression for the 20-year-old, with his Lincoln side last season spending the majority of their time fighting in the bottom half, whilst the ambitions will be high at Fratton Park this upcoming season.

If he can see regular minutes at the top end of League One, then he will only be bolstering his chances of more regular inclusion at The Hawthorns the following season.