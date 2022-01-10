‘Would be a great bit of business’ – Nottingham Forest join Middlesbrough in race for £2m-rated midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are in the race for £2m-rated Charlotte FC midfielder Riley McGree, according to The Sun.

McGree impressed while on loan at Birmingham City in the first half of the season but returned to his parent club earlier this month, with Middlesbrough now reportedly leading the race to bring him back to the Championship.

The 23-year-old is said to be rated at £2 million by Charlotte but would he be a good signing for Forest? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

Marcus Ally

It would certainly expose Birmingham City’s financial difficulties and or lack of ambition if McGree was to move to Forest this month. The energetic Australian would be a decent signing for Nottingham Forest looking at the lack of depth they have in central midfield.

Harry Arter’s recalling does not add a viable option for Steve Cooper with the Irishman having struggled for fitness in the first half of the campaign on loan at Charlton Athletic. As an attacking midfielder as well, McGree could bring some variety and tactical flexibility for Cooper.

It would definitely be a smart addition, he would not walk into the starting line-up but as an extra option going into the second half of the season, the Reds would be better placed in the play-off race for the signing of Riley McGree.

Josh Cole

This would be a great bit of business by Forest if they can secure the services of McGree this month as the Australian demonstrated some real signs of promise during his recent spell at Birmingham City.

As well as producing four direct goal contributions in the Championship, McGree managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.02 at this level.

When you consider that Steve Cooper has already had a profound impact on the development of Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence since being handed over the reins at the City Ground, there is no reason why he cannot get the very best out of McGree.

Providing that the 23-year-old is able to hit the ground running for Forest, he could potentially play an influential role in the club’s push for a top-six finish.

Billy Mulley

I am a big Riley McGree fan, but I am not too sure that a move to Nottingham Forest would be the next best step in his progression.

There is no surprise whatsoever that Championship clubs are after his services this month, as he brought new life and quality to Birmingham during his loan spells.

Forest have a plethora of midfield options as it stands, balancing creativity and attacking flair with hustle and defensive minds.

McGree would run the risk of not starting week in week out with Forest, and at this stage, he deserves to be playing regular minutes.

I would like to see McGree back in the second-tier, but ultimately, Forest would perhaps not be the best club for him.

McGree has a lot of desirable attributes that make him an excellent option at this level, whilst there is also scope for him to reach the highest of levels.