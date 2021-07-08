‘Would be a great bit of business’ – Ex-West Brom man backs Baggies to sign 27-year-old

West Bromwich Albion have already started to strengthen their squad ahead of a potential quick-fire promotion back to the Premier League next season, and more deals could be in the offing in the next few weeks.

New head coach Valerien Ismael has brought Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt to The Hawthorns after a splendid 2020-21 season, and that will probably be the first of many to arrive.

The Baggies are being linked with defensive players like Kean Bryan and Trevoh Chalobah and another man that could be signing – or perhaps returning – is Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu.

According to Faro de Vigo, a move has been made by the Baggies to try and bring back the 27-year-old, who featured in all but one game for the club after signing in the January transfer window on loan.

You would have assumed that relegation to the Championship would have put Yokuslu out of the club’s reach for another loan or a permanent move, however it looks like the Midlands side are trying their hardest to sort a deal out.

Former Baggies striker Kevin Campbell would welcome Yokuslu’s potential return and thinks he could help in more ways than just his abilities as a battling midfielder.

How well do you know West Brom’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Which football song did Frank Skinner feature on? World In Motion Vindaloo Three Lions On The Ball

“It would be a great bit of business if they can get him back,” Campbell said, per Football Insider.

“The Championship is brutal though so there’s always a slight doubt when a player hasn’t played in it before.

“He has done well in the top leagues, he is a good player, but the Championship is relentless. It is game after game after game, it is tough.

“The key is to try and build a big squad that is capable of chopping and changing because you need to rest players here and there.

“Yokuslu is a very good player so I think he could adapt.”

The Verdict

Yokuslu could definitely secure a move to another top flight in Europe or even the Premier League, so it seems pretty ambitious for West Brom to try and get him back for next season.

Even though he didn’t particularly perform well on the big stage of EURO 2020, Yokuslu proved himself in the Premier League and if the Baggies could get him to return then it would be one heck of a coup.

Ismael definitely need another central midfielder regardless – his high-pressing system will tire out the midfielders and the forwards so more depth will be required with West Brom having just three – albeit very good – central midfielders on their books right now in Mowatt, Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers.