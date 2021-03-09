‘Would be a great addition’ – Many Reading fans react to potential Sheffield Wednesday swoop

Reading are among a host of Championship sides showing an interest in Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris, according to the Telegraph.

Harris has been a key player for the Owls this season, making 30 appearances in the Championship and chipping in with three assists.

But the 27-year-old is set to be out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of the season, with a quartet of Championship sides said to be considering moves for the winger.

Reading FC quiz: Was it Ovie Ejaria or Michael Olise who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Was born this century? Ejaria Olise

According to the Telegraph, Reading, Stoke, Watford and Middlesbrough are all weighing up moves for Harris, who could be available to sign on a free transfer this summer.

Reading are fighting for a play-off finish under Veljko Paunovic this season, and the Serbian will be keen to strengthen his squad regardless of whichever division they find themselves in next year.

Here, we take a look at what Royals fans have made of the speculation linking Harris with a potential move to the Madejski Stadium…

Would be a great addition — mr so called top boy (@WoodVisuals) March 9, 2021

Oh yes please — ReeceRFC (@Reece_RFC) March 9, 2021

Would defo take that if we’re in the championship next season — TheBoysInHoops (@PaunoBall1871) March 9, 2021

Yes please — Ben (@bjturrner) March 9, 2021

Good squad depth — Louis Stagg (@dinglouis_) March 9, 2021

Last player from Wednesday didn't turn out to bad — Todd-ED (@TED247) March 9, 2021

Finally looking into a winger about time — Theobrombley (@theobrombley) March 9, 2021

Just the sort of signing that has paid off for us in recent times. Good player, underperforming team, free transfer. — Simon C (@DancesWithYaks) March 9, 2021

He is 27 which is not bad. Cardiff made a stupid mistake of the letting him go and for him to end up Sheff Wed instead of RFC was criminal. — Michael Hunter (@Michael_BHunter) March 9, 2021

Me too, he tore us apart in the game Joao scored against us, would be a great squad player — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) March 9, 2021