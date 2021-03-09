Reading
‘Would be a great addition’ – Many Reading fans react to potential Sheffield Wednesday swoop
Reading are among a host of Championship sides showing an interest in Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris, according to the Telegraph.
Harris has been a key player for the Owls this season, making 30 appearances in the Championship and chipping in with three assists.
But the 27-year-old is set to be out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of the season, with a quartet of Championship sides said to be considering moves for the winger.
Reading FC quiz: Was it Ovie Ejaria or Michael Olise who have done these 15 things?
According to the Telegraph, Reading, Stoke, Watford and Middlesbrough are all weighing up moves for Harris, who could be available to sign on a free transfer this summer.
Reading are fighting for a play-off finish under Veljko Paunovic this season, and the Serbian will be keen to strengthen his squad regardless of whichever division they find themselves in next year.
Here, we take a look at what Royals fans have made of the speculation linking Harris with a potential move to the Madejski Stadium…
Would be a great addition
— mr so called top boy (@WoodVisuals) March 9, 2021
Oh yes please
— ReeceRFC (@Reece_RFC) March 9, 2021
Would defo take that if we’re in the championship next season
— TheBoysInHoops (@PaunoBall1871) March 9, 2021
Yes please
— Ben (@bjturrner) March 9, 2021
Good squad depth
— Louis Stagg (@dinglouis_) March 9, 2021
Last player from Wednesday didn't turn out to bad
— Todd-ED (@TED247) March 9, 2021
Finally looking into a winger about time
— Theobrombley (@theobrombley) March 9, 2021
Just the sort of signing that has paid off for us in recent times. Good player, underperforming team, free transfer.
— Simon C (@DancesWithYaks) March 9, 2021
He is 27 which is not bad. Cardiff made a stupid mistake of the letting him go and for him to end up Sheff Wed instead of RFC was criminal.
— Michael Hunter (@Michael_BHunter) March 9, 2021
Me too, he tore us apart in the game Joao scored against us, would be a great squad player
— Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) March 9, 2021