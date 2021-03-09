Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Would be a great addition' – Many Reading fans react to potential Sheffield Wednesday swoop

8 mins ago

Reading are among a host of Championship sides showing an interest in Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris, according to the Telegraph.

Harris has been a key player for the Owls this season, making 30 appearances in the Championship and chipping in with three assists.

But the 27-year-old is set to be out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of the season, with a quartet of Championship sides said to be considering moves for the winger.

According to the Telegraph, Reading, Stoke, Watford and Middlesbrough are all weighing up moves for Harris, who could be available to sign on a free transfer this summer.

Reading are fighting for a play-off finish under Veljko Paunovic this season, and the Serbian will be keen to strengthen his squad regardless of whichever division they find themselves in next year.

Here, we take a look at what Royals fans have made of the speculation linking Harris with a potential move to the Madejski Stadium…


