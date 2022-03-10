“Would be a great addition” – Leeds United linked with deal for on-loan Sheffield United man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Morgan Gibbs-White has been impressing many with his performances in the Championship so far this season, so it will come as no surprise to see a number of teams linked with signing him.

According to TeamTalk, Leeds United are one of several sides all considering bids for him when the summer transfer window opens its doors.

The side, who have been struggling in the Premier League this campaign, will already be thinking about how to strengthen at the end of the campaign and Gibbs-White could certainly be an excellent addition.

On-loan at Sheffield United this campaign, he has looked like one of their brightest players. His goal contribution rate has been superb too, with the youngster in double figures for the year so far. Every time he gets the ball too, you feel he is capable of producing some magic.

His showings have certainly caught the eye now even beyond the EFL and upon his return to Wolves, it looks like he could be a man in-demand. But should Leeds sign him? Would he be a good signing for the club? Here, our writers give their verdict on if he would be worth signing…

Declan Harte

There are still a lot of unknowns with Leeds United given Jesse Marsch has only just arrived as the club’s new manager.

Gibbs-White would fit the profile of the type of player Marsch would like to utilise.

The Leeds squad has also struggled this season due to the lack of depth across the entire first team.

Gibbs-White would be a great addition to their lineup and he could fit in the team in numerous areas.

His performances for the Blades indicate he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League and Leeds would certainly be an interesting fit.

George Dagless

I think so.

He’s a really exciting player and one that would fit into a number of teams that play a high energy game like Leeds United do.

He’s got huge potential and I am not surprised to see that a number of clubs are looking at him right now.

That said, he needs to be playing regular football to develop further and so picking the right club is a must, and I do think at Leeds he would feature often.

He does, though, also need exposure to Premier League football if possible and so I would say the Whites need to secure their top-flight status before having a chance of signing him

Carla Devine

Morgan Gibbs-White would definitely be a good signing for Leeds United this summer.

His loan at Sheffield United this season has been a successful one with him scoring nine goals and getting seven assists. He has been an integral part of Paul Heckinbottom’s team as they’ve been pushing for promotion.

The 22-year-old has made 24 appearances this season so he has been given plenty of time to get that in-game experience and he is now ready to push on to the next level and play in the Premier League.

At such a young age, he has plenty of time to continue developing his game and improve. If Leeds were to get him now, not only would they have a strong current addition, but they could also rely on the fact he’s likely to only get better.