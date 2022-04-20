“Would be a great addition” – Cardiff City plotting transfer move for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are considering a summer move for Bolton Wanderers winger Oladapo Afolayan, as per a report from The Bolton News.

The Bluebirds are not the only current Championship club with an interest in the influential winger, with Fulham also casting their eyes over the 24-year-old.

Afolayan has netted 12 goals and has provided a further six assists in 42 league outings this season, proving to be a top performer for Ian Evatt’s side.

The young winger has adapted brilliantly to League One football, after he managed a goal and two assist in 21 appearances for Bolton when they were promoted from League Two last time out.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Cardiff’s interest in the League One ace…

Charlie Gregory

A deal for Cardiff to sign Afolayan does make some sense. He’s young with a high ceiling, so fits the bill as someone who could be a good investment now with the potential to pay off even more in the future.

Add in the fact that he has proven he can deliver at League One and that also represents a good investment. He might not have experience in the Championship but the signs are good that he could take on the second tier test and pass.

He’s looked exciting on the flanks for Bolton and a move to Cardiff would be a significant step up for him at a key part of his career.

The Bluebirds would certainly benefit from his signing, so should do it at all costs.

Adam Jones

This would be a shrewd addition for Cardiff – because they arguably shouldn’t have let Junior Hoilett go and Dapo Afolayan would be an extremely good replacement.

Scoring 12 goals and recording six assists in 42 League One appearances this season, he has been available on a regular basis for Ian Evatt and would almost certainly make the step up to the second tier seamlessly.

However, it remains to be seen whether he would play out wide because Steve Morison isn’t certain to operate with wingers next term. To allow Afolayan to settle in, Morison would probably benefit from having the 24-year-old out wide.

Considering his age, a need to address the wing position if they want to operate with advanced wide players and his goalscoring pedigree, this would be a great addition.

But I find it unlikely that the Bluebirds would be able to pull off this deal with their current financial situation. Finances could be a big barrier to this deal going through.

Billy Mulley

It is set to be an exciting summer for the Bluebirds as they try to get themselves back into the play-off conversation for the next campaign.

Signing someone like Afolayan would certainly be an excellent start, with the 24-year-old possessing the evident ability to play his football at a higher level.

A player who will get you off your seat, Afolayan possesses the agility, acceleration and dribbling ability to cause chaos when running at defences, whilst he has the final product to match.

Afolayan will add a completely different dimension to a Cardiff side who look ready to change things up, however, it will be no surprise if they enter some sort of tussle for his services.

His continued excellence in a Bolton shirt should alert Championship clubs who are looking to strengthen their attacking options for the next campaign.