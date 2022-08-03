“Would be a great addition” – Blackpool close to sealing Arsenal transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following his return to Bloomfield Road this summer, Michael Appleton has been keen to add to his Blackpool side in the hope that they can push up the Championship table this season.

One area in particular that the manager has wanted to make additions is in the midfield and it looks as though a deal could be incoming soon.

According to Jeorge Bird’s Arsenal Youth, the Tangerines are closing in on a loan deal for 18-year-old Charlie Patino who’s part of the Gunners youth set-up.

Patino got off to a good start with his parent club as scored on his debut for the club in the League Cup last year and has also featured for them in the FA Cup.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that his club are eager to get him out playing some regular football now.

With that in mind, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on the potential addition for Blackpool.

Declan Harte

Patino is extremely highly rated in the Arsenal academy and now needs to gain first team experience in order to continue his development.

The 18-year old is ready to take the Championship by storm if he can replicate his performances at underage level for Blackpool.

While that transition from youth to senior football can be unpredictable, Patino has looked a standout prospect in an academy that has produced multiple top level talents in recent years.

This could be a really exciting addition to Michael Appleton’s squad and will be a great opportunity for Patino to show what he is capable of.

Mikel Arteta will likely be keeping a close eye on the player’s progress, and if he can impress then he will have every chance of making it into Arsenal’s first team squad as a result.

Carla Devine

This would be a great addition for Blackpool. Patino is clearly a young player with plenty of potential and given Blackpool are looking for midfield options, it would be a move that could suit all parties nicely.

At just 18-years-old, it’s no doubt going to be a bit of an adjustment going into a Championship first team. However, with his performances for Arsenal’s first team already, he’s proven that he has the talent and now it’s about refining his skills.

The youngster will be hoping he can show his talent in the second tier and earn himself regular minutes under Michael Appleton whilst showing his manager back in London that he is capable of playing at the highest level eventually too.

You can definitely see this being a successful loan move.

Charlie Gregory

Charlie Patino signing for Blackpool is a solid bit of business by the club.

Having barely played a game for the Arsenal first-team yet, it is great that the player will now be getting playing time with Blackpool. With the club desperate for a Championship promotion push, the squad will certainly benefit and have more depth with the signing of Patino.

When the player has featured for the Arsenal reserve team, he’s proven to be a solid midfielder. With the two appearances for the Gunners to his name and a goal as well, he looks like a real talent and the potential with the player is there.

If Patino plays often enough, he could thrive and be a real asset for the club during this Championship season.