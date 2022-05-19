“Would be a good signing on a free transfer” – Middlesbrough fan pundit reacts to latest links with in-demand player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

In recent days, Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough this summer.

As per journalist Alan Nixon, Boro are keeping tabs on the centre-back, whose contract expires at Ewood Park next month, with a view to making a potential approach in the coming days and weeks.

It is reported by Nixon that Boro boss Chris Wilder is keen to make the 28-year-old a healthy offer – one that would see them become favourites to secure his signature this summer.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt for her thoughts on Lenihan being linked with the club.

“I think Lenihan would be a good signing on a free transfer,” Dana told FLW. “He fits into the system that Chris Wilder plays, he’s a good defender and crucially as well, he falls into that age bracket that Boro need.” “We don’t have a lot of experience in our squad, especially now because we’ve released Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier, and Neil Taylor, and Darragh Lenihan being Blackburn captain ticks that box as well because we need some more natural leaders in the squad.”

Dana continued: “But there’s just something a little bit – I don’t know what the right word is – it feels like he wouldn’t have a place in the defence because of the fact that we’ve got Paddy McNair and Anthony Dijksteel for that right-sided centre half position, so it’s more on the other side that we need an option.” “So, although he would be a good signing and he would definitely fit the style of play that Chris Wilder wants, I kind of just feel like it’s a left-footed centre-half that we need more than a right-footed centre-half that Darragh Lenihan is.” The Verdict On a free transfer this does seem like it would be a good signing for Middlesbrough. Lenihan is a good defender at this level, and offers leadership too having been captain at Ewood Park. Perhaps he would not address the need for a left-sided centre-back at the Riverside though, as our fan pundit points out. You would imagine that Lenihan would only sign for the club were he going to be a regular starter for them, so if the signing does go through, it will certainly be interesting to see how Chris Wilder fits the 28-year-old into his starting XI.