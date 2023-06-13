Norwich City are wasting no time in bolstering their squad over the summer as they look to improve upon a poor 2022/23 season.

The Canaries have already signed Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey and Shane Duffy on free transfers following their releases from their previous clubs.

They are showing no signs of slowing down either with Chiedozie Ogbene lined up as the next recruit.

Norwich's interest in Ogbene

According to the Sheffield Star, the Canaries want to bring in the versatile attacker having scored nine goals and assisted four in 42 appearances last season.

That return has seemingly alerted a number of clubs to his signature, with Luton Town and Ipswich Town also interested in the attacker.

With Norwich going through what seems to be a small rebuild of their playing squad, Ogbene could be the next addition into the team, boosting David Wagner's options in the final third.

Would Ogbene be a good signing for Norwich?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the forward would be a good addition to Wagner's side...

Justin Peach

Norwich have been clever in the transfer market so far and Ogbene could be the latest shrewd move.

They've managed to recruit three solid performers with experience so far in Duffy, Barnes and Stacey, and Ogbene would be another in that category.

He's on an upward trajectory having played a starring role in the last two seasons for Rotherham, scoring eight in a side that struggled shows his strengths. He'll give Norwich a hard-working, versatile option which will no doubt come in handy in what is a tough season.

On a free transfer and Ogbene in his peak years, it could be a clever move for the Canaries as they look to revitalise the playing squad.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this would be a good signing for Norwich City.

Their current options out wide are hardly the most exciting names, and they will need players capable of chipping in with goals if they are to get promoted. Ogbene can certainly do that, as evidenced at Rotherham this season, and coming into his peak years, there would be no better time to sign him.

On a free transfer, it would be a shrewd addition in my opinion.

Declan Harte

Ogbene would be a fantastic signing for Norwich if they can pull it off.

There is going to be a lot of competition for the Irishman, but he is sought after by so many for good reason.

The 26-year-old has gone from strength to strength in the last couple of years and is ready for another step up in level now that he is a free agent.

His versatility will be a huge asset wherever he ends up, and he could fit in perfectly with David Wagner’s squad. He is comfortable out wide or in the middle, and could work well with the likes of Josh Sargent or Adam Idah in a partnership up front.

Given he will be a free agent, there also isn’t too much risk to this signing but a lot of possible upsides as his value will skyrocket if he continues to perform well.