This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa are set to compete for Tyler Adams this summer, according to The Athletic.

The US international is set to be subject of intense transfer speculation in the coming weeks following Leeds' relegation to the Championship.

Would Tyler Adams be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 24-year-old would be a good addition to Unai Emery’s first team squad…

Adam Elliott

Adams would be a top potential signing for Villa, given they need added depth for their European exploits next season.

He would add competition for places, but more importantly, has the physical attributes you would want for a season with a busier fixture schedule.

His engine and stamina means he can complete games easily and is always consistently fresh for the next game, too. He was entrusted with loads of games for Leeds last year without being substituted, prior to his injury.

Leeds signed him for around £20 million, and in spite of relegation, would be looking to at least break even on that, if not make a small profit. His form and consistency was among the best in the squad.

James Reeves

Adams would be a good signing for Aston Villa.

Despite his side being relegated from the Premier League, Adams impressed during his debut season in England and seems destined to remain in the top flight.

Villa do have plenty of good options in midfield with the likes of Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey and Boubacar Kamara on the club's books, but Unai Emery will need further strength in depth with his side competing in the Europa League next season.

With Adams attracting such significant interest, Leeds should hold out for at least £20 million for the USA international, but they will likely be able to get more than that.

Villa face strong competition for Adams' signature, but their ability to offer him European football could be a decisive factor.

Declan Harte

Aston Villa will need midfield reinforcement this summer now that they have to account for the demands of European football next season.

Adams was one of Leeds’ better players last year, in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the club.

The midfielder is a bundle of energy and is very strong defensively, so could be what Villa need to add some strength in depth to their options in that area.

Adams is also 24 and still has potential to take another step forward in his development.

Emery is a manager he could benefit a lot from playing under given the Spaniard’s reputation for improving players, and the impact he has had at Villa Park.