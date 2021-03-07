‘Would be a good signing’ – Brighton tracking 19-goal EFL ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly interested in signing Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong.

According to The Sun, the Seagulls are set to join West Ham United in the race to sign the forward, who is reportedly valued at a price of £25million.

Armstrong has scored 19 goals in 32 Championship appearances this season, netting 20 times across all competitions.

Tony Mowbray has already admitted that he wouldn’t stand in Armstrong’s way if a Premier League club came in with a suitable offer for him this summer, and it is said that they are resigned to selling him.

Here, we discuss Brighton’s interest in the 24-year-old and whether he would be a good signing for them or not…

Toby Wilding

It would obviously be a blow for Blackburn to lose someone with the sort of influence that Armstrong possesses, especially when you look at the returns of Rovers’ other attackers this season.

However, having spent big in recent windows, you do feel they are going to have to recoup some funds eventually, and the amount it has been suggested they might receive for Armstrong could certainly be useful to them, in terms of bringing in new players to their squad.

You also feel as though this would be a good signing for Brighton as well, given they have been badly short of goals this season, while Armstrong has shown he has the ability to help them rectify that with his own record in front of goal over the past couple of seasons.

However, you do feel as though Brighton will have to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season to have any chance of getting this signing done, since the striker is unlikely to want to spend another campaign in the Championship next season, when there is supposedly plenty of interest in him from other Premier League clubs.

Ned Holmes

I like this from a Brighton perspective.

Graham Potter’s side have played some fantastic football this season but not been able to convert that into goals, results, and points – leaving them in a relegation battle.

If they want to sign a striker that knows how to put away chances, then Armstrong would seem to fit the bill.

He’s fired in 19 goals this term for a Blackburn side that aren’t even in the top half of the Championship and have been far from convincing for long periods.

We’ve seen Brighton sign players from the Championship in the past and signing Armstrong from there would seem to make sense in the summer.

Ben Wignall

During the first half of the season, I would have said that Armstrong would be a fantastic signing for any Premier League team that isn’t the ‘big six’, and perhaps adding Leicester, Everton and West Ham to that due to their options in attack.

However he’s not been as prolific in recent months, with just five league goals coming in his last 15 outings, and he’s now suffering from hamstring troubles which forced him out of Rovers’ win over Millwall yesterday – in what was said to be one of their best performances of the season.

Tony Mowbray may now be thinking that Armstrong isn’t as important to the team as he once was, and with just one full season remaining on his contract, I feel as though Rovers will look to cash in this summer.

For Brighton though, this would feel a lot like their signing of Neal Maupay and they are very similar players – do they really need them both?

Whilst Maupay has handled the step up to the top flight well, I’m just not sure Armstrong would – and especially with his recent hamstring problems coming into play I wouldn’t want to be paying around £20 million for his signature.