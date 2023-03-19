This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to launch a push for a top-six finish when the Championship season resumes following the international break.

Currently five points adrift of the play-off places, Albion are set to make their return to action on April 1st when they face fellow play-off hopefuls Millwall at The Hawthorns.

Regardless of what division the club find themselves in, West Brom are expected to engage in a reasonable amount of transfer activity later this year.

Ahead of the summer window, the Baggies have already been linked with a move for a goalkeeper.

According to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon, West Brom are interested in sealing a reunion with Sam Johnstone.

However, it is understood that a move will only be on the cards if Albion secure promotion to the Premier League.

Johnstone, who is currently on the books at Crystal Palace, is also believed to be a target for Sheffield United and is said to be valued at £5m to £6m.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on a potential move by West Brom for Johnstone while also assessing whether the club actually need to bolster their options in this position.

Check out their views below...

George Dagless

It's certainly worth exploring more.

Josh Griffiths is a good young goalkeeper but it untested at the top level and the same can be said for Alex Palmer as well.

Johnstone is someone who obviously knows the league and he would be able to go into Albion and have a really positive impact straight away, with him already familiar with the set up there.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

West Brom definitely need to take a look at their goalkeeping situation this summer, but only if they get promoted.

Josh Griffiths is a young talent and could be the man entrusted moving forwards if they remain in the Championship.

However, should they go up, naturally, they would want a more experienced pair of hands.

In that scenario, Johnstone would be a good fit and a good signing.

However, that obviously depends on the Baggies going up, which there is a long way to go towards them achieving this season.

Josh Cole

Although Johnstone has previously featured in the top-flight for West Brom and managed to get into the England set-up during his time with the club, the Championship outfit should be looking to stick with their current options in this position instead of swooping for the 29-year-old.

Albion have two promising keepers at their disposal in the form of Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths who both possess the potential to feature at the highest level in the future.

By allowing these two players to make strides in terms of their development in future seasons, West Brom could eventually reap the rewards of this decision.

Instead of meeting Palace's valuation, Albion should instead be looking to improve their squad in other areas of the pitch this summer if they secure a return to the Premier League.