‘Would be a good fit’ – Sheffield United set sights on Premier League outcast: The verdict

Sheffield United are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Liverpool defender Ben Davies on loan, according to The Sun.

Davies only signed for the Premier League side back in February 2021, as Jurgen Klopp looked to add much-needed defensive cover for his senior team.

But Davies hasn’t been called upon by the Reds boss, and is still awaiting his first-team debut, which will have made it a somewhat frustrating move for Davies so far at Anfield.

He had previously been on the books with Preston North End, and was a regular in their team, before making the move to Liverpool earlier this year.

Sheffield United are clearly keen to add to their defensive options this summer, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Sheffield United’s interest in signing Davies this summer.

Billy Mulley:

In what was a very strange move, Ben Davies’ career really hasn’t worked out at Liverpool.

He is a player that possesses so much quality and I believe a move to Sheffield United would benefit all.

With Liverpool’s current defensive options, he is not likely to get near the first team in the immediate future and that could probably be extended to the not so near future too.

Sheffield United have missed out on Matt Clarke already and are likely to miss out on Dion Sanderson too, and if they could strike a deal with a defender as promising as Davies, then those missed targets will not worry The Blades at all.

As well as having the physical attributes needed to succeed at centre-back, he is a modern-day defender who is very comfortable in possession. He also has an excellent passing range and knows the appropriate time to play football.

Davies needs game time and given their long pursuit of chasing centre-backs so far, the 25-year-old might see a lot of minutes at Sheffield United.

Chris Gallagher:

This would be a very good signing for the Blades.

Jack O’Connell’s setback, along with Kean Bryan’s exit, means that bringing in a centre-back has to be a priority for Jokanovic and Davies would fit the bill.He is a player who has plenty of Championship experience, having starred for Preston in the past and he would easily slot in to a back three or a back four, depending on which way the manager wants to go.

You would imagine that Davies wants to leave Liverpool to get regular minutes and Sheffield United would be a good fit for the player as they are a team that should be competing for promotion.

So, this would appear to be a deal that suits all parties and it would be a real coup for the Blades to strengthen a problem position.

Jordan Rushworth:

This would be an excellent potential signing for Sheffield United, Ben Davies is the sort of player that is too good to be sitting on the bench or out of the squad at Liverpool next season.

You can understand why the defender wanted to make the move to the then Premier League champions in January but it has not really worked out for him.

Sheffield United are the right type of profile of club for him to move to this summer to get his career back on track this summer.

The Blades look like they might be sticking with a three-man defence under Slavisa Jokanovic and as a result, Davies would be able to be pretty much guaranteed a place in their starting line-up you would have thought.

The defender is a player that is proven at Championship level and his performances for Preston were always highly consistent. He could form an excellent partnership with the Blades’ other quality options at the heart of their defence and Sheffield United would be looking set to be very difficult to beat if he arrives.

It seems like a move that would benefit everyone concerned and it is one that Sheffield United should be giving Jokanovic the backing to get over the line.