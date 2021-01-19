‘Would be a good fit’ – Derby County register interest in signing EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are said to be rivalling both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday to the potential signing of Cardiff City’s Josh Murphy according to Football Insider.

The Bluebirds winger has only made five starts in his 15 appearances for Neil Harris’ side in all competitions this season, which is likely to be frustrating for the 25-year-old.

Murphy signed for Cardiff City back in 2018, and has gone on to score 11 goals in 78 appearances for the club.

But it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll remain with the Bluebirds, with a number of clubs reportedly being keen on striking a deal to land his signature this month.

Football Insider also claim that both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Murphy before the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Derby certainly need reinforcements this term, with the Rams currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and in desperate need of pulling themselves out of the relegation zone at the earliest of opportunities.

But would Murphy be a good addition to Wayne Rooney’s team and is he needed?

We discuss….

Ben Wignall:

With Derby lacking options out wide, Murphy would be a good fit for the club who are still missing a creative, pacey presence.

Summer signing Kamil Jozwiak has been impressing County fans but aside from that, Wayne Rooney’s options on the flanks aren’t very appealing right now at all.

Martyn Waghorn usually cuts in from the right but is a natural striker, Tom Lawrence is very-much out of form and Jordon Ibe has caused more issues than he has had league minutes so far (three whole minutes on the pitch, for those who haven’t been counting).

Murphy has proven himself over the years to be a very good player in the second tier with both Norwich and Cardiff, and although he’s been out of favour with Neil Harris this season, he’s still more-than good enough to make an impact at this level.

Chris Thorpe:

A very good player at Championship level albeit a little inconsistent, Murphy would add an extra edge to Derby’s attacking play.

Wayne Rooney is now in the position to shape his squad in any way he sees fit and for that reason I believe this would be a signing that is needed as fresh blood could do the Rams the world of good.

If the new Derby boss can get the best out of Murphy they could well be on to a winner in an attacking sense.

He would add pace and directness to a front line that has lacked in both those departments this term and would add something different to what their current squad offers.

Jake Sanders:

I really like the sound of this one.

Despite a recent dip in form, Wayne Rooney is taking Derby in the right direction, but they’re still struggling from goals – especially from wide areas.

Kamil Jozwiak and Martyn Waghorn have found the net just twice this season, and I really believe that Murphy would add some much-needed firepower and genuine quality to the Rams’ frontline.

The former Norwich City attacker has been starved of opportunities under Neil Harris this season, and with a major point to prove to his parent-club, he’d make for a shrewd addition for Rooney’s men.