“Would be a good fit” – Burnley weigh up move for Southampton player: The verdict

Burnley are considering a summer move for Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The report states that Millwall and Sunderland are also considering a move for the 22-year-old who appeared just four times in the Premier League with the Saints last time out.

Burnley have welcomed youthful EFL talents in Luke McNally and Scott Twine to Turf Moor already this summer, with Smallbone being considered by Vincent Kompany as a temporary addition.

The former Manchester City defender is looking to assemble a squad that is able to secure an immediate return to the Premier League this summer, appearing to take a different kind of approach.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Burnley’s interest in the Southampton midfielder…

Declan Harte

This would be a good fit for Burnley if Kompany does intend to bring in a more attacking style of play.

Smallbone has struggled with injury issues for the best part of two years so that will be an obvious concern for the Clarets.

But if he can remain fit, then this would be a shrewd signing as the 22-year old has shown plenty of potential in the opportunities he’s been given so far in his career.

The midfielder recently made a return to action with the Ireland U21s side where he scored a brace in a standout performance.

That could be a sign of things to come, which should excite Burnley supporters if they can get this deal over the line.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

This could potentially be a decent signing for Vincent Kompany and Burnley.

The truth is, though, we just don’t know how good Will Smallbone is due to the amount of game time he has experienced so far during his Southampton career.

At 22-years-old he’s made just 20 appearances for the Saints, so far, and although he has shown glimpses of real ability, he is yet to prove himself across a full season in a gruelling fixture schedule such as the Championship.

That being said, whilst he is unproven, he has also not had the opportunity to demonstrate that he can perform regularly, so perhaps we should give him the benefit of the doubt for now.

With plenty of ins and outs at Burnley at present, it will be interesting to see where Smallbone fits into Kompany’s plans if the transfer goes through.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it could be a rather useful signing for Burnley if they can get it done.

With Dale Stephens having moved on already this summer, and Josh Brownhill seemingly set to attract interest as well, the centre of midfield is an area where they could benefit from some reinforcement for next season.

Smallbone would provide them with that, and his experience in the Premier League with Southampton suggests he may be capable of making an impact in the Championship for Vincect Kompany’s side.

At 22-years-old, he does seem to fit the young player mould Burnley have been targeting this summer, and could be an important long term option in the centre of the park for the Clarets, with Ashley Westwood and Jack Cork both now over the age of 30.