‘Would be a good deal’ – Luton Town in transfer race with Forest, Barnsley and others: The verdict

Luton Town have reportedly joined Barnsley, Nottingham Forest, and others in the race for Gillingham skipper Kyle Dempsey.

According to Football Insider, the Hatters are one of a string of Championship sides keen on the midfielder after his strong first half of the season in League One.

So, would he be a good signing for Luton? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers give their thoughts…

Jake Sanders

This would appear more Dempsey’s level and a potential deal I like the sound of.

Having been linked with the likes of Preston North End and Nottingham Forest already in this window, Luton would represent a far more appropriate move for someone that has very little experience of playing in the Championship.

Dempsey has been impressive for Gillingham this season, showing his capabilities as a goalscoring midfielder with four goals already, and I believe this would be a good deal for both parties.

Luton don’t have the funds like others in the Championship, so dipping into League One represents one of their better chances of signing quality players, and Dempsey would be exactly that.

Phil Spencer

This could be a decent move for Luton Town.

Kyle Dempsey has enjoyed a decent season for Gillingham after scoring four goals in League One this term.

With the Gills unlikely to push for promotion there’s no doubt that Dempsey would be up for a move, and providing the deal offers good value, I’m sure that the Hatters would see this as a deal worth doing.

Sam Rourke