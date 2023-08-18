Highlights Tom Cannon would be a valuable addition for any Championship club due to his impressive loan spell at Preston, where he scored 8 goals.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Everton striker Tom Cannon would be a good signing for any Championship club this summer.

Cannon enjoyed an excellent loan spell in the second tier with Preston North End in the second half of last season, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old has no shortage of suitors this summer, with Preston, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Sampdoria all said to be keen.

It had seemed that Cannon was heading back to Preston after the Lilywhites agreed a "six-figure loan fee on top of his wages", but the move has been delayed as the Toffees struggle to bring in a new striker, meaning Cannon could be needed at Goodison Park.

Cannon is reportedly keen to return to Deepdale and while he refused to comment on the striker specifically, North End manager Ryan Lowe suggested he is waiting for other clubs to allow their players to depart.

"I like to get things done quickly, but where we are at now is that if things are not done Monday to Wednesday then our focus is on the next game," Lowe told Lancs Live.

"We cannot waste any precious time on putting game plans together. But we have had a good go this week. We've had some conversations and we're still waiting on other people. That will continue until other clubs are ready to let their players go out on loan.

"What I don't want to happen is for it to get down to the last day or the last few hours because it becomes a mess. But we've got irons in the fire for a couple of new recruits. I don't want to speak about anyone else's players, as I've said, but other clubs need to get their house in order first, don't they?

"I appreciate and respect that. Hopefully we can get one or two in the building we want. If not, we'll look at the recruitment list and go for another one. We definitely need a striker and then an attacking wing-back, right or left - whatever we can get and whoever can suit. If we can get two attacking players I'll be happy."

The situation is complicated further as some clubs are now plotting a move to buy Cannon for £8 million, with Sunderland, Stoke, and Sampdoria considering making an offer.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Cannon would be a strong addition for any second tier club.

"Tom Cannon, Everton's young centre-forward, is in demand, with Sunderland and Preston North End two clubs that are interested in taking him on loan," Palmer said.

"Everton are struggling in the attacking areas having already let Ellis Simms go to Coventry and Sean Dyche will not let Cannon exit until he brings in more firepower.

"Cannon impressed whilst on loan recently at Preston, scoring eight times, so all these teams interested will want to see if Dyche will let him out on loan and he would be a good capture for any Championship side."

Would Tom Cannon be a good signing for any Championship side?

Cannon would be an excellent signing for any Championship club this summer.

He proved his quality at the level during his prolific spell at Preston last season and he was a game changer for the Lilywhites as he helped fire them into play-off contention before they fell away towards the end of the campaign.

After scoring eight goals following his temporary move to Deepdale in January, it would be no surprise to see him reach around the 20-goal mark over a full season.

There is plenty of competition for Cannon, but it will be a huge coup for whoever lands his signature.