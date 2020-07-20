Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Would be a good appointment’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to significant managerial update

Huddersfield Town have reportedly made an approach for Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan, as per the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope.

Huddersfield parted company with Cowley on Sunday afternoon despite recording a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Friday night, and the Terriers will now be on the lookout for a new manager.

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Huddersfield have made an approach for Corberan, with Leeds players believing that the Spaniard will depart Elland Road and take up the role at Huddersfield.

The 37-year-old arrived at Elland Road in 2017 to become Leeds’ Under-23’s manager, and last season, he guided his side to two trophies.

Corberan has nurtured the likes of Jamie Shackleton, Robbie Gotts, Pascal Struijk and Alfie McCalmont, who have all developed and broken into Bielsa’s first-team over the past couple of seasons.

The Spaniard will have learnt a lot under Marcelo Bielsa, and whether he looks to take the Huddersfield job remains to be seen.

Corberan has experience of managing in Cyprus before moving to Leeds, but he is undoubtedly an up and coming, exciting manager who could be an exciting appointment for the Terriers.

Here, we take a look at Huddersfield fans' reactions to this speculation…


