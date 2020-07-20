‘Would be a good appointment’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to significant managerial update

Huddersfield Town have reportedly made an approach for Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan, as per the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope.

Huddersfield parted company with Cowley on Sunday afternoon despite recording a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Friday night, and the Terriers will now be on the lookout for a new manager.

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Huddersfield have made an approach for Corberan, with Leeds players believing that the Spaniard will depart Elland Road and take up the role at Huddersfield.

Do you know the colour of these 40 EFL clubs’ home shirts?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

The 37-year-old arrived at Elland Road in 2017 to become Leeds’ Under-23’s manager, and last season, he guided his side to two trophies.

Corberan has nurtured the likes of Jamie Shackleton, Robbie Gotts, Pascal Struijk and Alfie McCalmont, who have all developed and broken into Bielsa’s first-team over the past couple of seasons.

The Spaniard will have learnt a lot under Marcelo Bielsa, and whether he looks to take the Huddersfield job remains to be seen.

Corberan has experience of managing in Cyprus before moving to Leeds, but he is undoubtedly an up and coming, exciting manager who could be an exciting appointment for the Terriers.

Here, we take a look at Huddersfield fans’ reactions to this speculation…

Carlos Corberan is a highly respected coach (although apparently so was Jan!! but Bielsa speaks very highly of him, so does Pep at Man.C and will be engrained to play the style of football which Leeds have been playing so I think would be a good appointment (if true) — Huddersfield Town Family 💙 (@htafc_family) July 20, 2020

Not sure to be honest, promises attacking football but again employing managers with little experience — Jack Young (@2youngjack) July 20, 2020

I think would be a very astute appointment personally. Not interested in those people who turn noses up because its Leeds. Gamble yes, but would have some very good contacts Im sure. — Huddersfield Town Family 💙 (@htafc_family) July 20, 2020

This Corberan might be a genius. But he’ll need a strong Director of Football, time and control to implement an identity, process and way of operating throughout the entire club. Whether our trigger-happy approach to lEVERYTHING allows him that remains to be seen.#HTAFC — Adam (@George_AdamG) July 20, 2020

Carlos Corberan doesn’t seem like a yes man. Maybe Phil just wants somebody who plays more attractive football. Don’t think he is a cheap option either because of the compensation with Leeds #htafc — cathal guckian (@GuckianCathal) July 20, 2020