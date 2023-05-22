Nathan Jones has emerged as a potential candidate to succeed Russell Martin at Swansea City.

According to the Telegraph, the former Luton Town boss is being considered to take over the first team squad for next season.

It has been reported that Martin is set to take the reins at recently relegated Southampton, meaning there is set to be a vacancy at Swansea.

Would Nathan Jones be a good appointment for Swansea City?

Carlton Palmer has claimed that this would be a good potential appointment for the Welsh outfit.

The former midfielder has pinpointed Jones’ time at Luton Town as enough evidence to suggest he has what it takes to bring Swansea forward.

He believes that Jones will fit a lot of boxes that the Swans will be looking for in a new manager, making him an ideal fit.

While his time at Southampton did put a mark on his reputation, the 57-year-old has instead highlighted his Luton stint as the key marker for Jones’ true ability as a coach.

“Nathan Jones has been strongly linked with the Swansea job, as Russell Martin looks set to leave to take over at Southampton,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Nathan had a disappointing spell at Southampton, but is highly regarded in the Football League.

“Doing an outstanding job with Luton Town in two different spells, Nathan has proven he can build a strong and successful side on a budget, which could tick a few boxes for Swansea City.

“I think this would be a good appointment for the club.”

Swansea finished 10th and 15th in their two seasons under Martin, ending up three points outside the play-off places this campaign.

Is Nathan Jones the right man to take over at Swansea City?

Jones did incredibly well during his two spells at Luton, of that there is no doubt.

However, his two previous jobs outside of Kenilworth Road have both gone quite poorly, so there is some reason to still be sceptical of the Welshman.

It is clear that he needs the right environment to succeed and he needs to get the players behind him.

That makes this summer pivotal for Swansea if they do appoint Jones as they will need to focus on targets that will be both a tactical and cultural fit for the 49-year-old.

Key players could also be leaving too, meaning it could be quite a busy couple of months ahead for the club, giving Jones a lot of work to get on top of right away if he is appointed.