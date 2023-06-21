Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis would be a good signing for Millwall.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Lions have launched a low bid for Travis, with the Lancashire Telegraph claiming the six-figure offer was "dismissed out of hand".

Travis has established himself as a regular in the team in recent years and he was an integral part of Rovers' play-off push this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 49 appearances in all competitions as his side missed out on the top six on goal difference.

The 25-year-old was handed the captaincy by Jon Dahl Tomasson last summer and is under contract at Ewood Park until summer 2026.

However, Rovers could reportedly sell Travis this summer if they receive a higher bid, although it is unclear whether Millwall will return with another proposal.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Travis would be an excellent addition for the Lions and believes Rovers could cash in on him.

"Millwall are eyeing midfielder and captain of Blackburn Rovers, Lewis Travis," Palmer said.

"Lewis has been virtually an ever-present at Blackburn since 2017, but was left out for six matches at one point in the season when his form dropped off.

"He regained his spot, enjoying a fine run of form.

"Millwall will be trying to improve on last season's play-off disappointment and Lewis would be a good addition to their squad.

"Blackburn will not want to lose the player, but they have adopted a player trading model, so any offer would be considered by the board."

Would Lewis Travis be a good signing for Millwall?

Palmer is right that Travis would be a shrewd signing for the Lions.

He is a player with vast Championship experience who has proven his ability at the level in recent years and he would bring quality to Gary Rowett's side, as well as leadership qualities having captained Rovers this season.

It would be surprising to see Rovers sell him this summer, particularly to a club who are likely to be a promotion rival once again next season and it would leave Tomasson light in midfield.

With Travis having three years left on his contract at Ewood Park, Millwall must significantly increase their bid to stand any chance of landing the midfielder and given his importance to the team, Rovers are likely to hold out for the maximum possible fee.