‘Would be a good addition’ – Birmingham City interest in 22-year-old emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have been linked with a move to sign Callum Lang from Wigan Athletic.

As per Football Insider reports, Birmingham are rivalling Coventry City in the race to sign Lang after an impressive run of form for the Latics in League One.

Wigan remain fragile from a league position perspective and could be at risk of losing Lang as his contract ticks down.

Our writers discuss the possibility of the 22-year-old making the move to Birmingham…

Ben Wignall

I wasn’t sure where Lang’s future was when he was on loan at Motherwell earlier in the season, but he’s definitely proving now that he’s worth a punt for a Championship club.

Lang is versatile and has played all across the front-line and in the attacking midfield role for Wigan since returning from his loan north of the border, and his record of eight goals in 18 games (prior to today) is very impressive.

Is Birmingham the right fit for him though? They do have a lot of attacking options, with Scott Hogan, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Sam Cosgrove and Jonathan Leko all competing for two places in Lee Bowyer’s current system.

If Bowyer is planning on introducing a formation that utilises wingers though, then Lang would definitely be a good fit and if the price is reasonable, then I don’t see why he wouldn’t be a decent addition to the squad.

Jordan Rushworth

This seems like a potentially promising signing for Birmingham to make in the summer transfer window, with Lang being a player with plenty of potential that could be developed by the Blues over the next few years.

Birmingham are going to need to score more goals next season and Lang has shown for Wigan that he can be a reliable scorer when given a consistent run in the side. The 22-year-old could therefore bring an added goal threat and offer something different to other attacking options.

You could see Lang combining well with someone like Lukas Jutkiewicz upfront and if the pair could strike up an effective partnership, then Birmingham’s attack would suddenly look a lot more dangerous.

Whilst it might not be a big-name kind of signing it appears to be one that would be sensible and would potentially show that the Blues are trying to bring in younger players that they can develop.

George Harbey

I think Lang would be a good addition for Blues.

If you look at their current attacking options, they are quite shy in front of goal. Scott Hogan hasn’t exactly been prolific, however Lukas Jutkiewicz has come to the fore of late.

But you would still suggest that Blues need another attacking signing, and Lang is someone who will be eager to make the step up and prove himself in the Championship.

You never know where the land lies when it comes to Wigan’s finances, but they may look to sell him and raise some funds this summer.

His goal record in League One this season is impressive, and I think he would be a good fit at St. Andrew’s.