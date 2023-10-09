Highlights Danny Rohl has emerged as a front-runner for the Sheffield Wednesday manager position after Xisco Munoz's departure.

Danny Rohl has emerged as a front-running candidate to take on the role of Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The Owls are searching for a new head coach following the decision to part ways with Xisco Munoz.

Munoz oversaw just 10 league games in charge of the club after taking over in the summer, but a failure to win a single one cost him his position at Hillsborough.

According to Alex Crook, the former Southampton assistant is a potential contender to take the reins of the first team squad of the Yorkshire outfit.

Would Danny Rohl be a good appointment at Sheffield Wednesday?

The German has previously worked with the German national team, Bayern Munich, Southampton and RB Leipzig.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Rohl would be a good appointment by the Owls...

Declan Harte

Munoz was an underwhelming arrival to say the least, and it is no real surprise that he failed to succeed.

Rohl, on the other hand, would be quite an interesting arrival at Hillsborough.

The German has earned a reputation as a promising, up-and-coming coach that has yet to take on a role as the main manager.

He has worked under the likes of Ralph Hassenhuttl and Hansi Flick, who have managed at the highest level of the game.

There is no doubt that he has learned a lot from these managers, and now could be the time for him to strike out on his own.

Wednesday need something big to turn things around given how poor their position in the table now is.

The Owls are bottom of the Championship table, with just three points from 11 games and zero wins.

The gap to safety is seven points already, so it will take a significant turnaround in form to get the team back into a comfortable position.

Perhaps Rohl is that man, it is certainly worth taking a punt on him being their saviour at this stage as there are very few known quantities out there with a massively appealing track record.

Alfie Burns

This would be a gamble from Sheffield Wednesday, without a doubt, and you've got to ask the question whether or not it's one Chansiri can afford to be taking at this point?

Rohl is a good coach. We've seen his coaching methods at other clubs as an assistant and he probably fancies himself cracking a job in the second-tier at some point.

Yet, this Wednesday job is a tough one and you can certainly pick a dozen others that would be easier for Rohl to walk into.

The club is divided because of the owner's actions over the summer and his disastrous appointment of Xisco. They are bottom of the Championship and, although it's early in the season, it's going to be an almighty task keeping them up on what we've seen so far.

What Chansiri does next has to take the heat off him and be an appointment that 90% of the fanbase get on board with, to put focus back on the pitch.

Rohl just doesn't feel like the man that will tick that box.