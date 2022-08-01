“Would be a gamble” – Reading FC eyeing move for Charlton Athletic player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading are weighing up a move for Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

He spent last season on loan at Blackpool – but only made nine appearances during his stay at Bloomfield Road – though the Seasiders are still keeping tabs on him at this stage ahead of a potential move.

And they aren’t the only side in the race to try and secure his services, with the Royals and Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian chasing an agreement.

At this stage, the Berkshire outfit are only able to secure loan deals and free transfers, so they would be ruled out of the race completely if the Addicks are demanding a fee for his services and refuse to sanction another temporary deal away from The Valley.

According to Nixon, Paul Ince’s side are trying to find a way to make this deal work within their current restrictions, something that could be difficult with four loan spots already taken up and Omari Hutchinson reportedly set to arrive at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on a temporary deal.

If this deal was to come off though, would it be a good signing? We asked three of our Football League World writers to give their verdicts on this key talking point.

Sam Rourke

It’s a bit of a risky one this.

Kirk is a player that does possess ability as he showcased prominently during his time at Crewe Alexandra, however he’s struggled to really kick on since departing Gresty Road for Charlton Athletic.

He’s a versatile option and can operate in various attacking midfield roles with decent technical ability, though i’m just unsure if he would be able to adapt to the physical demands of playing Championship football week in, week out.

Ultimately, the Royals need to somehow fill the void left by John Swift who departed the club after his contract expired this summer with his goal contributions proving crucial to keeping the Royals in the second-tier last term.

With Paul Ince’s hands tied behind his back due to the financial restrictions at the club, finding an adequate replacement is a stern task and I’m just not convinced that Kirk can be that man.

Granted, he is only 24 so has plenty of time to mature, develop and progress as a footballer but he just doesn’t strike me as someone who will make an immediate impact at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Charlie Gregory

Kirk signing for Reading would be a great move for both the player and the club. For Kirk, he couldn’t break into the fold with Blackpool much and has the potential to be a solid player if given the chance to get onto the field in the second tier.

With the Seasiders though, he couldn’t quite get into the first team. It meant he managed only a handful of appearances (seven starts) and now the player has to try and prove himself again.

However, Reading could offer him much more playing time and that would suit him.

With Charlton playing their football in League One too, it would be a step up to get back into the Championship. If the Royals were relegated, then the player wouldn’t be making that much of a good move but he would at least get the chance to shine in the second tier this campaign.

If the Royals and Paul Ince can pull off the transfer deal then, it would be a good move for the club this window.

Adam Jones

It would be a gamble considering the fact he didn’t play much last term but there’s certainly unfulfilled potential the Royals can tap into and this should give their supporters real hope that this move will work out.

However, there aren’t any guarantees that this will be a good move so a loan agreement may be ideal at this stage, even though the Berkshire outfit will want to minimise the number of loanees they have with only five allowed in a matchday squad.

At this stage, he would probably be below most, if not all of their other loan players in the pecking order so this move may only make sense if Hutchinson doesn’t end up joining the club or Kirk seals a permanent agreement.

He may not fit the Royals’ system either if Ince persists with a 3-4-2-1 formation, unless the 24-year-old can become accustomed to playing in a more central position.

The one main thing that makes him attractive is his time at Crewe Alexandra because if he can replicate what he showed there in the second tier, he could play a huge part in guiding the Berkshire side away from the relegation zone.

It’s hard to judge whether this deal is a risk worth taking, so it will only become clear how his time will work out at the club if or when he actually joins.