Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Huddersfield Town appointing Michael Duff as their new manager would be a gamble.

It has been another frustrating campaign for the Terriers so far, as the dismissal of Darren Moore means the club is looking for their third manager of the season.

Huddersfield currently find themselves sitting just above the dotted line, with QPR sitting three points behind them after the weekend results.

Huddersfield Town open talks with Michael Duff

It was reported over the weekend by journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon account that Huddersfield Town had opened talks with Michael Duff over their managerial vacancy.

Duff is currently out of work after being sacked from Swansea City in December after a poor start to the Championship season.

The 46-year-old took charge of the Welsh side after an excellent tenure at Barnsley, which saw him guide the Tykes to the League One play-off final.

The Yorkshire outfit narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Championship, and they were then were served the blow of Duff leaving to take over the Swans in the summer.

However, it was an appointment that never seemed to work out, as Swansea languished near the bottom end of the table throughout Duff’s tenure.

Duff was a target for the Terriers during the summer when it was not known that Neil Warnock was going to stay on, but it was revealed that the compensation package Barnsley wanted was too expensive for Huddersfield.

Carlton Palmer: Duff appointment would be a gamble for Huddersfield

Here at Football League World, we asked ex player, manager and now pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Huddersfield being in talks to appoint Duff as their new manager.

Palmer thinks the ex-Northern Ireland international centre-back has to show that he is capable of working in the Championship if given the job, as he labels the potential appointment as a gamble.

Palmer told FLW: “Although John Eustace’s name is being mentioned and linked with the vacancies, it seems Duff is emerging as the favourite Huddersfield want to sign.

“Duff is a bright young manager, who guided Barnsley’s young group to the League One play-off final last season, narrowly losing out to Sheffield Wednesday.

"Sometimes, for one reason and another, things don't work out at another club, and they did not for Duff at Swansea, but that does not take away the fact that he's a very well thought of head coach.

“Duff has to show if given the job that he is capable of working at Championship level or above.

"This appointment would be a gamble, given his unsuccessful spell at Swansea - Can he step up to the Championship or better and do the same job as he did at Barnsley in League One?

"Huddersfield were keen on Duff before he went to Swansea, but the compensation package Barnsley wanted was considered too much at the time by the owner, Kevin Nagle.

"But Kevin has still remained a fan of Duff and is keen to bring Duff to Huddersfield Town, despite what happened at Swansea.”

Michael Duff would be a good appointment for Huddersfield

It’s clear that Duff has emerged as the front-runner for the vacancy at Huddersfield, and this may surprise many given how his last job went at Swansea.

But as Palmer states, sometimes certain clubs don’t work out with certain managers, and that could be said of Duff’s time at Swansea.

It never seemed to be the right fit, but Duff being the Huddersfield manager does, as he would be a similar manager to what they had in Neil Warnock.

Duff will try to get the Terriers hard to break down in defence and will hope he has enough going forward to keep the team in games.

It would be a risky appointment, but one that could benefit them this season and then going forward in the future.