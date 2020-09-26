Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Would be a fantastic signing’, ‘Wow’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as club consider swoop for winger

Published

6 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are once again looking to sign winger Kamil Grosicki as he struggles for first-team football with West Brom.

The Reds were keen on the Polish international in January, however he ended moving to Albion and it was a decision that paid off as the Baggies won promotion.

However, Grosicki is yet to feature in the Premier League this season and he is unlikely to be involved when Slaven Bilic’s men host Chelsea this evening.

Therefore, according to reports from Poland, Forest have made a proposal to the winger as they look to secure his signature.

Whilst the update indicates that Albion could take their time before accepting a deal as they weigh up their options before the deadline, it seems clear Forest want to bring the former Hull man back to the Championship.

And, the idea of Grosicki adding much-needed pace and skill down the flanks has excited supporters at the City Ground. Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Would be a fantastic signing’, ‘Wow’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as club consider swoop for winger

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: