Millwall will be aiming to book their place in the play-offs on Monday when they host Blackburn Rovers at The Den.

The Lions know that they will qualify for this competition if they secure a victory in front of their supporters as they currently hold a two-point advantage over the chasing pack in the race for a top-six finish.

Ahead of this upcoming showdown with Rovers, Millwall have been linked with a move for an individual who is currently playing his football in France.

What is the news concerning Millwall and a move for Joe Bryan?

According to Bristol Live, Millwall are interested in signing Joe Bryan this summer.

Bryan's contract with Fulham is set to expire this summer, and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms are not agreed.

The defender joined Nice last year on loan and has gone on to feature on 10 occasions for the club in all competitions this summer.

Millwall could face a battle to secure Bryan's signature as he is also on the radar of Bristol City, Blackburn, Stoke City, Swansea City and Cardiff City.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether Bryan would be a good signing for Millwall.

What have our FLW writers had to say about Millwall's link with Joe Bryan?

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic signing for Millwall.

As reliable as Murray Wallace is at left-back, the Scot is fairly limited in forward areas and doesn't offer the attacking qualities that the position demands.

On top of that, Scott Malone is not getting any younger and looks likely to move on when his contract expires this summer.

That leaves left-back as a problem position for the Lions and what a solution Bryan would be.

His dynamism, athleticism, and quality in the final third would make him an automatic starter for most clubs in the Championship.

Wages could be an issue, but there is said to be an understanding that the right situation at the right club is more important.

It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old believes Millwall is that, but they should push hard to get this deal done.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It really should come as no surprise that there is plenty of interest in Joe Bryan this summer.

We've seen previously what a talent he can be at Championship level and the fact he is set to be available on a free makes a move for him a no-brainer for a number of sides in the second tier.

Millwall are definitely one of those sides, especially given their current options in the position.

Scott Malone’s contract is due to expire this summer, as per Transfermarkt, for example, and Murray Wallace has occasionally been used in a back three, as well as at left-back.

There seems space for Bryan at The Den, then, although it must be said, there is strong competition for his signature.

Josh Cole

Millwall may have to strengthen in the left-back position this summer due to the uncertainty surrounding Malone's future.

Keeping this in mind, it is hardly a shock that they have been linked with a swoop for Bryan.

The defender possesses an excellent track-record of delivering the goods in the Championship, while he has also gained some Premier League experience during his career to date.

Bryan would be a useful addition to Millwall's squad regardless of what league they find themselves in later this year.

Particularly effective at Championship level, the full-back has managed to provide an attacking threat in the past as he has been directly involved in 37 goals in this division.

Bryan would add another dimension to a Millwall side who have shown clear signs of progress under the guidance of Gary Rowett this season.