“Would be a fantastic signing” – Luton Town eyeing up transfer reunion with 27-year-old: The verdict

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow is on the radar of Luton Town this summer and will enter talks with Nathan Jones’ side, according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his contract with the Tykes and following their relegation to League One, Woodrow is likely to depart for a Championship club.

That could be with the Hatters, and it would be a return to somewhat familiar surroundings for Woodrow as he started his career at Kenilworth Road, making three appearances during the 2010-11 season when they were in non-league before moving on to Fulham.

Would he be a good signing for Luton though as they look to bolster their squad ahead of another potential promotion push? The FLW team have had their say…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a fantastic signing for Luton.

Whilst Woodrow’s previous season was poor, as he managed just four goals in 28 games, it doesn’t tell the whole story as Barnsley were struggling and injuries prevented him from getting a consistent run.

Prior to that, Woodrow got double figures in consecutive years, so he is clearly a player with quality.

For the Hatters, it’s about adding more goals and creativity to the team this summer and Woodrow would fit the bill perfectly and bring another dimension to this team.

So, if they can finalise this ahead of rivals clubs then it would be a very smart bit of business and I would expect the forward to quickly establish himself as a key player at Kenilworth Road.

Adam Jones

He didn’t exactly have the impact he would have wanted to last season but with one of Elijah Adebayo or Harry Cornick alongside him, he could easily thrive.

It does feel as though the forward could benefit from a fresh start and after plying his trade for a side that chased promotion to the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign, he could play his part in making the Hatters a promotion contender again.

Establishing himself as a regular goalscorer at Oakwell, barring last season, the 27-year-old would be an ideal long-term addition for the Hatters if he can get back to his best and with Danny Hylton potentially on his way out, this is an area they desperately need to address.

They need to add more firepower regardless of Hylton’s situation – and Woodrow’s goals could help to compensate for Kal Naismith’s departure – with the latter being a real asset at both ends of the pitch last term.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a shrewd move by Luton as Woodrow definitely possesses the ability required to compete in the Championship.

Even though the forward struggled during the previous campaign, his overall record in this particular division is relatively impressive.

As well as scoring 43 goals at this level, the forward has chipped in with 13 assists, which is a respectable figure.

By learning from Nathan Jones’ guidance, Woodrow could potentially go on to improve as a player and help Luton achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship next season.