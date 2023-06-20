Leeds United are interested in signing Jayson Molumby from West Brom this summer.

The Whites are looking to take advantage of the dire financial situation at the Hawthorns by making a move for one of the team’s standout figures.

According to Alan Nixon, Leeds have set their sights on adding the Irish international to their midfield ranks for next season.

Molumby featured 43 times for Albion in the league last season as Carlos Corberan led the club to a ninth place finish in the table.

Would Jayson Molumby be a good signing for Leeds United?

Carlton Palmer is sceptical that West Brom would want to offload one of their best players, which he believes must be a signal that the financial situation at the club is not good.

The 57-year-old has claimed that Molumby would be a fantastic addition to the Leeds United squad for next season.

“This is a strange one, for me,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Why would West Brom want to sell one of their best players?

“Maybe the uncertainty of the ownership of the football club and the financial positions that they’re now finding themselves in, maybe that’s forced their hands.

“Jayson Molumby would be a fantastic signing for Leeds.

“He’s still only 23-years of age, already capped for the Republic of Ireland 20 times.

“He will provide energy and tenacity to the Leeds midfield.

“[He’s a] genuine box-to-box midfield player, who also will chip in with goals, eight goals from midfield last season.

“Would be a very, very good signing for Leeds United.”

Molumby has been with West Brom since signing a permanent deal with the club last summer.

The midfield previously enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Hawthorns the campaign prior, arriving from Brighton in the summer of 2021.

Should West Brom look to cash-in on Jayson Molumby amid Leeds United interest?

Molumby is a very talented player that could have a big impact at Leeds.

Under most circumstances, West Brom should be looking to keep hold of such an important part of their squad.

But they may not have a choice if the right offer arrives due to the poor financial health of the club.

If investment can arrive before then, then the Baggies may survive a summer without needing to sell key players, but the position the club finds itself in currently is far from ideal.

Losing Molumby would be a big blow for West Brom’s promotion chances.