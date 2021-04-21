‘Would be a fantastic signing’ – Burnley weighing up Nottingham Forest transfer swoop: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Burnley are taking an interest Nottingham Forest attacker Brennan Johnson ahead of the summer transfer window, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

Johnson is currently on loan at League One side Lincoln, where he has enjoyed a hugely impressive season, scoring 12 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions to help the Imps mount a push for promotion to the Championship.

Now it seems as though those performances from the 19-year-old are starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, Burnley have watched Johnson “keenly” across the course of the campaign so far, as they consider a potential move for the two-time Wales international.

Championship play-off contenders Brentford are also said to be taking an interest in the teenager, who is apparently valued at £10million by parent club Forest.

But would Johnson be a good signing for Burnley? And is he a player they need to bring to Turf Moor?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic signing for Burnley.

On the back of the current season, it seems as though the sky is the limit for Brennan Johnson and it’s no surprise that Premier League clubs are snooping.

£10 million might seem a lot to spend on a 19-year-old after just one season but he’s shown his quality and confidence across the forward line and in attacking midfield.

Burnley’s pragmatic style means that a player like Johnson, who can be that creative spark and produce a moment of magic, could be a really useful one to have for Sean Dyche.

Dwight McNeil has been linked away from Turf Moor in past windows, the Forest man could be a good replacement for him.

A bit of patience will be needed but it’ll be worth it.

George Harbey

I’m not sure this would be the right move for him.

Burnley are very much a solid, organised side under Sean Dyche, and they almost have to be that way just so that they survive in the Premier League.

They have a number of talented individuals, but it’s all about team ethic and defending as a unit for them.

Would Johnson thrive on the left-hand side of a 4-4-2 under Dyche? I’m not too sure.

He’s a creative, tricky attack-minded midfielder who has really took his game up a notch this season, and I think there are better moves for him.

George Dagless

I think it’s definitely worth a look.

He’s a very bright young footballer with 10 goals and 5 assists from his spell in League One with Lincoln City this season and it is clear the loan has worked wonders for him.

What’s important next, then, is that the next step builds on that rather than stalls things, and that will be the plan for him in his career.

Of course, Nottingham Forest may well want to keep him and they could be the best option for him at the moment but it is his decision.

Would he be a good signing for Burnley, though? I think in the long run he’d prove to be.