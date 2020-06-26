‘Would be a fantastic next step’ – Leeds United line-up fresh player swoop: Will Liverpool play ball? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Once again, Leeds United have been linked with Harry Wilson – Liverpool’s forward who are served on loan at AFC Bournemouth over the course of the 2019/20 season.

Leeds are looking to win promotion back to the Premier League this season and, should they get there, they want Wilson.

Football Insider report how Leeds are planning to swoop for Aaron Ramsdale, alongside Wilson, hoping to take advantage of Bournemouth’s potential relegation.

Nevertheless, Wilson remains Liverpool’s player, which begs the question: would they finally hand him to Marcelo Bielsa after a couple of failed pursuits?

Our writers discuss…

George Dagless

Only on loan.

What Liverpool do in the summer window remains to be seen, there’s a general consensus that they need to add to their squad if they want to stay where they have got themselves to.

With that said, it’s probably hard to make a case for Wilson to get into the side at the moment but there is still a hope at Liverpool that he could play a part and I don’t think they’ll want rid of him permanently just yet.

A loan deal in the Premier League makes sense and playing for Leeds under Bielsa has a great deal going for it in terms of helping the player improve.

It’s a move that could work nicely, but I can only see it happening if there’s a loan agreement made.

George Harbey

I think it’s a definite possibility and what a signing he could be for Leeds.

I always thought that moving up and making the step up to the Premier League would be the biggest task for Wilson, who was excellent for both Hull City and Derby County in the Championship, scoring plenty of goals and creating assists for both sides.

He’s made a really bright and positive impact since joining Bournemouth on loan and he has definitely been one of their better players this term, however I can’t see Liverpool wanting to keep him.

After it was confirmed that they were Premier League Champions on Thursday evening, Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly want to strengthen his squad this summer and potentially his attacking options, and it will be almost impossible for Wilson to get into their team.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think this if Leeds meet Liverpool’s valuation of Wilson then the Premier League champions will be willing to let him go.

Wilson has done a good job at Bournemouth and the 23-year-old looks a player that could thrive in the top flight in years to come.

However, I’d question whether he is quite up to the level of Liverpool and there have been suggestions that he’s set to leave Anfield permanently this summer.

A move to a freshly-promoted Leeds to play under Marcelo Bielsa would be a fantastic next step for Wilson and I can’t see Jurgen Klopp standing in his way.

Clearly, it’s not a move that will happen if the Whites aren’t promoted but if they are and are willing to pay the money, it could certainly happen.