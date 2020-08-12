‘Would be a fantastic fit’ – Leeds United plot transfer move for 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are among a cluster of clubs weighing up a move for Ryan Fraser on a free transfer, as per 90Min.

Fulham and West Brom are also supposedly interested in the Scottish winger who was released by AFC Bournemouth this summer.

The 26-year-old has been one of the Cherries’ most influential players over the last few seasons, and has previously attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Spurs.

So, would Fraser be a good addition for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds?

The team here at FLW take a look…..

Alfie Burns

This would be a very good signing for Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa.

Fraser is a good winger and he’s certainly got Premier League qualities; his form in the 2018/19 season showed that and I’ve got not doubt that his contract situation led to a dip last term.

Bielsa would surely love to get his teeth into the 26-year-old, he’s got attributes that the Argentine will like and he’s a similar build to your Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Ian Poveda types.

It’s a big move for Fraser at this stage of his career and you can’t help but feel Bielsa would take his game to the next level.

For that reason, I’d really like to see the pair link up.

Are these 10 facts about Leeds United actually true? Have a go now!

1 of 10 Leeds were founded in 1920 - true or false? True False

Ned Holmes

I think Fraser would be a fantastic fit for Leeds but I would be concerned about getting value for money.

The Scotsman is dynamic, direct, hard-working, and tenacious – all characteristics that should mean he thrives under Bielsa.

Not only that, he’s proven he can create and score goals in the Premier League, which would make him a fantastic addition to the Leeds squad.

They may not have to pay a transfer fee but I’d be concerned that given his potential wages in addition to other fees, this may end up being a really expensive deal – particularly with other sides keen.

If Leeds can negotiate well with Fraser, I think this could end up being a top-class signing but they need to know when to pull the plug.

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a really good bit of business by the Whites.

Leeds will need additional depth in wide areas of their team ahead of their return to the Premier League, and they must get their recruitment right if they’re to avoid relegation next term.

Fraser is available on a free having opted not to sign a new contract with AFC Bournemouth, and is likely to be attracting significant interest this summer.

Leeds can offer him regular game time in their team though, and his work-rate definitely suits Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play.

His energy in wide areas of the pitch make him a tricky player to come up against, and I think he’d be an excellent addition to the Leeds team.